DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team advanced in the NJCAA Division II Central A District Championship as they defeated Heartland Community College 9-1 on Thursday.
Taylor Stal had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Ashlynn McTagertt had two RBIs, Payten Redman had two hits and a RBI and Hailee Gifford and Natalie Shuey each had one RBI.
Kayla West had two strikeouts and only gave up five hits for the win on the mound.
The No. 4 Lady Jaguars move on to face No. 1 seeded Parkland College on Saturday at 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Danville
Danville Area Community College 9, Heartland Community College 1
Heartland`100`00`—`1`5`6
DACC`300`6x`—`9`10`3
WP — Kayla West. LP — Blair Jacobus. Two or more hits — H: Brandy Ogden D: Taylor Stal 3, Payten Redman, Hailey Hunter. 2B — D: Stal, Ashlynn McTagertt. RBIs — H: Ogden D: McTagertt 2, Stal 2, Redman, Hailee Gifford, Natalie Shuey.
