LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young picked up her biggest win as a member of the Murray State women’s basketball team on Friday.
The Racers beat Kentucky 51-44 as Young had 14 points and seven rebounds. Murray State had the lead for the entire game against the Wildcats even though they did not hit a field goal in the last 4 minutes, 17 seconds.
The Racers started the week with a 71-67 loss to Austin Peay. Young had 32 points with seven rebounds and three assists.
Murray State is 6-2 and will play their final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday against Bellarmine.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women’s basketball team beat Northwestern 81-63 on Dec. 10 and Howard 81-56 on Monday. Peoples had five rebounds and three assists against Northwestern and 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals against Howard. The Blue Demons are 8-3 and will return to Big East action against Georgetown on Sunday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel did not play in Eastern Illinois’ 51-45 win over Milwaukee on Dec. 10. The Panthers are 7-2 and will play Central Michigan on Sunday. Danville native Mikala Hall had two points, a rebound and a steal for the Chippewas in their only game this week: A 71-45 loss to Georgia Tech on Monday.
Danville native Erin Houpt had 24 points and three steals in Mercer’s only game this past week, a 79-73 loss to Troy. The Bears are 3-6 and will play Kennesaw State on Monday.
Another Danville native, Kendle Moore, had seven points and three rebounds as Missouri State lost to Purdue-Fort Wayne on Dec. 10. The Bears are 4-6 and after playing Oral Roberts on Friday, will play Central Michigan on Sunday.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard had five points, seven rebounds and four assists for Stetson in a 67-65 win over Tennessee State on Dec. 11 and had two points and four rebounds in a 65-58 loss to UNC-Greensboro. The Hatters are 5-6 and will host the Hatter Classic this weekend. They will play Akron on Sunday and Winthrop on Monday.
Schlarman grad Janiah Newell and Chicago State are still searching for their first win of the season. The Cougars started the week with a 105-54 loss to Chicago State on Monday with Newell getting eight points. They then lost 74-56 to St. Thomas (Minn.) with Newell getting two points, three rebounds and two assists.
Chicago State is 0-13 and will play Western Michigan today.
Schlarman grad Capria Brown and the Missouri State women’s basketball team did not play this week and will return to action today against UT-Martin.
Danville native Tevin Smith is still out for the University of Denver and missed out on 87-64 loss to No. 19 UCLA and a 85-74 win over Colorado Christian. The Pioneers are 9-3 and will face Omaha on Monday.
