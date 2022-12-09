With Denver University set for a major matchup with UCLA today, the Pioneers may not be without Danville native Tevin Smith.
Smith suffered an injury in November and have missed the last few games with this undisclosed injury.
Another Danville native, Missouri State’s Kendle Moore, has been playing as the Bears had two tough losses with a loss to Bradley on Dec. 3 and to Saint Mary’s (Calif.) on Wednesday. Moore had six points against Saint Mary’s and seven points and two steals against Missouri State.
Missouri State is 4-5 and will face Fort Wayne today.
The Missouri State women with Schlarman Acdemy grad Capria Brown has had a little bit better luck. Brown played in three minutes as they lost to Toledo 91-63, but did not play as the Bears beat TCU 63-59 on Friday.
Danville native and Mercer guard Erin Houpt and the Bears beat South Alabama 64-46 on Dec., 4, but lost to Georgia 84-44 on Wednesday. Houpt had eight points and four assists against South Alabama and had nine points and four rebounds against Georgia. Mercer is 3-5 and will face Troy today.
Schlarman grad Anaya Peoples and DePaul beat Butler 78-72 on Dec. 4 and Loyola-Chicago 78-52 on Wednesday. Peoples had 13 points with five assists and five rebounds against Butler and had 10 points with five assists and three steals against Loyola. The Blue Demons are 6-3 and will face Northwestern today.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and Murray State played on Dec. 3 with a 77-59 win over Southern Indiana. Young had 12 points with 10 rebounds and six assists for the Racers, who are 5-1 and will face Austin Peay on Tuesday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel and Eastern Illinois lost 71-69 against Northern Illinois on Dec. 3 and lost 72-61 to Bradley. Meidel had five points against Bradley.
Schlarman grad Janiah Newell and Chicago State are still looking for their first win after a 93-71 loss to Georgia Southern Friday. Newell had 10 points and six assists. The Cougars are 0-11 and will face Minnesota on Monday.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard did not play as Stetson lost to Florida State 83-48 on Dec. 4. The Hatters will face Tennessee State on Sunday.
Danville native Mikala Hall got on the court as Central Michigan lost to Cleveland State 86-55 on Thursday and in a 66-65 win over North Dakota State on Dec. 3. The Chippewas are 1-7 and will face Georgia Tech on Sunday.
