DENVER — After missing six games, Danville native Tevin Smith returned to action for the University of Denver.
Smith had five points in Monday’s 83-66 loss to Omaha and had two assist in a 57-52 loss to Oregon State on Wednesday.
The Pioneers are 9-5 and will play Kansas City in Summit League action on Dec. 29.
Danville native Kendle Moore and the Missouri State men’s basketball team had an close 80-77 defeat to Oral Roberts on Dec. 16. Moore had five points with two assists and two rebounds in the game.
The Bears would rebound on Sunday with a 79-58 win over Central Michigan. Moore had four points and two assists. Missouri State is 5-7 and was supposed to play Sam Houston State on Thursday, but the game was cancelled. The Bears will return to action on Dec. 28 against Northern Iowa.
After pulling off a major win over Kentucky last week, the Murray State women’s basketball team did not suffer a letdown in their non-conference finale against Bellarmine with a 74-59 win. Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win and was recognized this week as OVC Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks.
The Racers are 7-2 and will start Missouri Valley Conference play on Dec. 30 against Illinois-Chicago.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women’s basketball team have already started Big East play and went to 2-0 with a 80-71 win over Georgetown on Sunday. Peoples had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.
DePaul then played Louisville on Wednesday and lost 81-67. Peoples had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
The Blue Devils are 9-4 overall and will continue their homestand on Dec. 28 against Providence.
Danville native Erin Houpt and Mercer went 1-1 for the week. The Bears beat Kennesaw State 60-57 on Sunday with Houpt getting eight points and four assists. On Wednesday, the Bears lost 91-81 to Florida-Gulf Coast as Houpt had 16 points.
Mercer is 4-7 overall and will have a New Year’s Day matchup against Anderson University.
Eastern Illinois beat Central Michigan 78-67 on Sunday. While Danville native Mikala Hall did not play, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Emily Meidel did and had two rebounds. The Panthers went up to Minnesota on Thursday and lost 59-48, but Meidel did not play.
Eastern Illinois will next play Lindenwood on Dec. 29, while the Chippewas are 1-9 and will play Chicago State on New Year’s Day.
The Stetson women’s basketball team hosted the Hatter Classic last weekend and lost 58-50 to Akron and beat Winthrop 53-38.
Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had two points and two assists against Akron and had two points, 10 rebounds and three assists against Winthrop. The Hatters are 6-7 and will start Atlantic Sun play against North Florida on Jan. 2.
The Chicago State women’s team continued its slow start with three losses this week. The Cougars lost to Western Michigan 101-73 on Dec. 17, lost 73-56 to Florida Atlantic on Dec. 19 and 92-42 to Green Bay on Wednesday.
Schlarman grad Janiah Newell had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists against Western Michigan, had 16 points against Florida Atlantic and had nine points against Green Bay. The Cougars are 0-16 and after Thursday’s game with Northwestern was cancelled, will next play Ball State on Dec. 30.
