DENVER — After an injury slowed him down earlier in the season, it seems that Danville native Tevin Smith is getting back into form.
Smith helped the University of Denver win two games this week with 20 points, five rebounds and two blocks in a 78-71 win over North Dakota on Jan. 14 and 20 points in a 75-60 win over South Dakota on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 12-9 and 3-5 in the Summit League and will play South Dakota State today.
Fellow Danville native Kendle Moore and Missouri State had two close victories. Moore had four points with four rebounds and three assists as the Bears beat Indiana State 64-62 on Sunday and had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 65-62 overtime win against Drake on Wednesday.
The Bears are 10-9 and 6-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will take on Southern Illinois today.
Schlarman grad Janiah Newell and the Chicago State women’s basketball team finally broke through and got its first win of the season, 108-50 over Olivet College on Tuesday. Newell had 22 points with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Cougars, who are 1-19 and will face the University of St. Francis on Tuesday.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 24 points with eight rebounds as Murray State beat Bradley 83-48 on Sunday. The Racers are 11-4 and 4-2 in the MVC entering Friday’s game with Southern Illinois and will play Missouri State on Sunday.
The DePaul women’s basketball team went 1-1 for the week. The Blue Demons beat Xavier 91-56 on Jan. 14 as Schlarman Academy alum Anaya Peoples had three points with six rebounds and five assists. DePaul would fall to Georgetown on Wednesday with Peoples getting four points with six rebounds and two steals.
The Blue Demons are 11-8 and 4-4 in the Big East and will host St. John’s today.
Danville native Erin Houpt and the Mercer girls basketball team lost 78-70 to Chattanooga in overtime on Jan. 14. Houpt had four points with four rebounds and five assists for the Bears, who are 6-11 and 2-2 in the Southern Conference and will face Samford University today.
Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard and the Stetson women’s basketball team lost 60-57 to North Alabama on Jan. 14 and 77-50 to Liberty on Thursday. Gouard had two rebounds and a steal against North Alabama and two points and two steals against Liberty. The Hatters are 8-11 and 2-4 in the Atlantic Sun and will play Queens today.
Danville native Mikala Hall found some more playing time this week for the Central Michigan girls basketball team. On Jan. 14, Hall had three rebounds in a 71-60 loss to Western Michigan and had four points with four rebounds and two assists in a 80-65 loss to Akron on Wednesday.
The Chippewas are 3-13 and 1-4 in the MAC and will face Ball State today.
While Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel did not play much, the Eastern Illinois girls basketball team won two games this week — beating Little Rock 44-33 on Jan. 14 and 63-58 over Tennessee State on Thursday. The Panthers are 15-3 and 7-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will play UT-Martin today.
