CHICAGO — After missing a few games because of injury, Schlarman Academy graduate Anaya Peoples returned to action for the DePaul women’s basketball team on Wednesday.
Peoples had nine points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Blue Demons beat Butler 87-62 for their second straight win.
DePaul is 13-11 and 6-7 in the Big East and will play St. John’s today.
Danville native Erin Houpt and the Mercer women’s basketball team was riding a three-game winning streak, but it was snapped on Thursday with a 64-61 loss to Chattanooga. Houpt had six points with two assists.
The Bears were coming off a 65-46 win over UNC-Greensboro on Feb. 4 as Houpt had seven points and four assists. Mercer is 10-13 and 6-4 in the Southern Conference and will play East Tennessee State today.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and the Murray State women’s team continues to struggle in the Missouri Valley Conference season. The Racers started the week with a 79-73 loss to Illinois State as Young had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Racers then played Indiana State on Friday and lost 82-71. Young had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Murray State is now 11-11 and has lost its last seven in a row. The Racers will try to regroup on Sunday against Evansville.
After playing one minute in the Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team’s 75-58 win over Tennessee State on Feb. 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Emily Meidel played a little longer for the Panthers in Thursday’s 73-50 win over UT-Martin.
Meidel had four points and a assist in 10 minutes for EIU, who is 20-3 and 13-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will play SIUE today.
Danville native Mikayla Hall has been getting some more playing time for the Central Michigan women’s basketball team. Hall had eight points with three rebounds and three assists in a 68-54 loss to Eastern Michigan on Feb. 4 and had six points with four rebounds and three assists in a 68-63 loss to Kent State on Wednesday. The Chippewas are 4-18 and 2-9 in the MAC and will face Buffalo today.
The Stetson women’s basketball team started the week with a 57-48 win over Jacksonville on Feb. 4 with Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard getting two rebounds in six minutes of play. The Hatters then lost 100-58 to Florida-Gulf Coast as Gouard had one rebounds in three minutes of play. The Hatters are 11-14 and 5-7 in the Atlantic Sun Conference and will play Florida-Gulf Coast again today.
Danville native Kendle Moore and Missouri State started the week on Sunday with a 73-53 loss to Southern Illinois. Moore had three rebounds in 15 minutes. The Bears would recover with a 61-59 win over Belmont on Wednesday as Moore would also rebound with 15 points and two assists.
The Bears are 13-12 and 9-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will play Evansville on Sunday.
The University of Denver men’s basketball team lost two in a row this week. The Pioneers lost to St. Thomas (Minn.) on Feb. 4 as Danville native Tevin Smith had six points with three rebounds and two assists.
Smith had17 points with three rebounds on Thursday, but Denver lost to North Dakota 86-63. The Pioneers are 13-14 and 4-10 in the Summit League and will face North Dakota State on Saturday.
