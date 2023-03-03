Schlaraman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women’s basketball team was able to pull off an first-round win at the Big East Tournament.
Peoples had 12 points with seven rebounds and three assists as the No. 7- seeded Blue Demons beat No. 10 Providence 67-54 on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday.
With the win, the Blue Demons are 16-16 and will face No. 2 seed Villanova today at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Danville native Kendle Moore and Missouri State are still in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after beating Illinois-Chicago 74-57. Moore had nine points for the Bears, who played Southern Illinois on Friday. If the Bears win, they will play in the semifinals today against No. 2 seed Drake.
Another Danville native, Erin Houpt, and the Mercer women’s team’s season ended on Thursday with a 63-59 loss to UNC Greensboro at the Southern Conference Tournament. Houpt had seven rebounds and two rebounds.
Mercer, who ends the season at 12-16, was coming off a 82-76 loss to Wofford on Feb. 25 as Houpt had 21 points and three assists.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and the Murray State women’s team started last week on Feb. 25 with a 76-46 loss to Northern Iowa as Young had 14 points and six rebounds, but rebounded with a 77-64 win over Valparaiso as Young had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Racers are 14-14 and 7-12 in the MVC and will face Illinois-Chicago today.
Danville native Mikala Hall and Central Michigan have lost their last four games, including a 84-80 loss to Northern Illinois on Feb. 25 and 74-65 to Western Michigan on Wednesday.
Hall had two points with four steals and five rebounds against Northern Illinois and eight points and two assists against Western Michigan for the Chippewas, who are 6-22 and 4-13 in the MAC and will face Akron today.
The Stetson women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 70-57 loss to Kennesaw State on Feb. 25 and a 57-70 loss to Jacksonville State on Wednesday.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard had eight points with nine rebounds and four steals against Kennesaw State and had four points and two rebounds against Jacksonville State. The Hatters are 12-19 and 6-12 in the Atlantic Sun Conference and will play Jacksonville today in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel and Eastern Illinois ended the season on Friday with a 66-61 loss to Tennessee Tech at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Meidel only played a minute in the loss but played five minutes and had a point in a Feb. 25 66-61 loss to Tennessee Tech.
The Chicago State women’s basketball team ended the season with wins on Feb. 25 and 26 against Hartford.
Schlarman grad Janiah Newell had six assists and three rebounds in a 79-60 win on Feb. 25 and had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 75-62 win on Feb. 26. The Cougars end the season with a 6-22 record.
Danville native Tevin Smith suffered his second injury of the season and it was at the worst possible time for the Denver men’s basketball team. The Pioneers lost 83-68 in the Summit League Tournament and ends the season at 15-17 overall.
