NORMAL — For the second time this season, Danville native Kendle Moore got a chance to play in front of friends and family on Wednesday.
Moore and Missouri State visited Illinois State for a Missouri Valley Conference matchup. Moore had four points as the Bears battled but lost to the RedBirds 76-66.
The Bears were coming off a 74-61 loss to Belmont on Saturday as Moore had seven points with three steals and two assists.
Missouri State is 8-9 and 4-3 in the MVC and will face Indiana State at home on Sunday. After playing at UIC and Illinois State this season, the Bears will play at Southern Illinois on Feb. 5, Bradley on Feb. 15 and Indiana State for the regular season finale on Feb. 26.
Another Danville native, Tevin Smith, also was in Illinois this past week as the Denver men’s basketball team played Western Illinois on Saturday. The Pioneers lost to the Leathernecks 91-74 as Smith had 10 points with three rebounds.
Denver returned home on Thursday and lost 90-70 to North Dakota State. Smith had 12 points with five rebounds and four assists for the Pioneers, who are 10-9 and 1-5 in the Summit Conference and will face North Dakota today.
After losing 80-67 to Drake on Sunday, the Murray State women’s basketball team picked up a 64-46 win over Belmont. Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 20 points with five rebounds and two steals against Belmont after scoring a career-high 43 points, 10 rebound game against Drake. The game against Drake clinched Young her third MVC Player of the Week award of the season.
The Racers are 10-4 and 3-2 in the MVC and will host Bradley on Sunday.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women’s team lost 71-64 to No. 25 Villanova on Wednesday. Peoples had six points with 10 rebounds and four steals for the Blue Demons, who are 10-7 and 3-3 in the Big East and will play Xavier today.
After losing four straight games, Danville native Erin Houpt and the Mercer women’s basketball team have won their last two games.
The Bears started the week with a 76-40 win over Western Carolina on Saturday as Houpt had 13 points and beat East Tennessee State 66-52 on Thursday as Houpt had 18 points and five rebounds.
Mercer is 6-10 and 2-1 in the Southern Conference and will play Chattanooga today.
The Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team have won its last five games. The Panthers started the week on Saturday with a 79-62 win over Morehead State that saw Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Emily Meidel get two points in 11 minutes.
Eastern then beat SIUE 88-79 on Thursday, but Meidel did not play. The Panthers are 13-3 and 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will take on Little Rock today.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard and Stetson beat Central Arkansas 57-47 on Thursday with Gouard getting two points with four rebounds, two steals and two assists. The Hatters were coming off a 50-46 loss to Austin Peay where Gouard had four points and seven rebounds.
The Hatters are 8-9 and 2-2 in the Atlantic Sun Conference and will play North Alabama today.
Danville native Mikala Hall did not see action for the Central Michigan women’s basketball team in a 70-63 loss to Buffalo on Saturday, but saw action late in the Chippewas’ 101-68 loss to Bowling Green. Central Michigan is 3-11 and 1-2 in the MAC and will face Western Michigan today.
Chicago State and Schlarman alum Janiah Newell did not play this week and will return to action Tuesday against Olivet College.
