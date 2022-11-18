With the new season starting, some of the local college basketball players faced major tests this week against Power Five Conference teams.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and Murray State played Purdue on Sunday and lost 90-61. Young had seven points, six rebounds and five assists for the Racers, who are 1-1 and will play Chattanooga tonight at 6 p.m.
Danville native Erin Houpt and Mercer played Wake Forest on Thursday and fell 75-40. Houpt had 11 points with two assists and two steals for the Bears, who will play Georgia Southwestern State on Sunday.
Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown and Missouri State fell to Oklahoma State 73-54. Brown had one points with three rebounds in the game. The Bears were coming off a 71-55 win over Saint Louis on Tuesday with Brown getting two points, two steals and three rebounds. Missouri State is 1-2 and will next play in the Las Vegas Invitational on Nov. 25 against Texas-San Antonio.
Danville native Kendle Moore and the Missouri State men lost on a last-second shot to BYU on Wednesday. Moore had three rebounds, a steal and a assist for the Bears, who will play Middle Tennessee today.
The Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team won both of its games this week, beating Western Illinois 64-62 on Monday and 73-67 over Valparaiso on Thursday. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Emily Meidel had two rebounds in the win over Western Illinois. The Panthers are 3-0 and will face Loyola-Chicago on Sunday.
The DePaul women’s team had a rough week, losing 86-79 against Northern Illinois on Saturday and 90-83 to Cleveland State in overtime on Tuesday. Schlarman grad Anaya Peoples had three points with eight rebounds and two assists against NIU and 10 points with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals against Cleveland State. The Blue Devils are 1-2 and hope to break the streak on Sunday against Miami (Fla.).
Schlarman alum Janiah Newell and Chicago State also lost both of their games this week. Newell had a career-high 29 points with four rebounds as the Cougars lost 82-57 on Wednesday and had 15 points with three rebounds in a 86-52 defeat to Purdue-Fort Wayne. The Cougars are 0-4 and will face Western Illinois on Monday.
Danville native Mikala Hall and Central Michigan are also looking for their first win after losing to 71-60 to Oakland on Sunday and 84-71 to Indiana State on Wednesday. Hall had two points against Oakland and a rebound in her start against Indiana State. The Chippewas are 0-2 and will face a major test in Michigan State today.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard and Stetson beat Johnson (Fla.) 92-22 on Tuesday. Gouard had 12 points with four rebounds for the Hatters, who are 2-1 and will face Furman today.
Danville native Tevin Smith and the Denver men’s basketball team played Idaho State on Friday after starting the week with a 73-69 loss to Sacramento State on Monday. Smith had five points with two rebounds and two assists. After the game with Idaho State, the Pioneers will start play at the Big Easy MTE on Wednesday against IUPUI.
