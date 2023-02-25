With conference tournaments set to start, local players on their collegiate teams are also starting to gear up.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and DePaul started the week on Feb. 18 with a 86-64 win over Providence as Peoples ahd 17 points and four assists. DePaul then lost a close 67-64 game to No. 15 Villanova as Peoples had 10 points and four assists.
The Blue Demons are 15-14 and 8-10 in the Big East and will host No. 4 Connecticut today at 1 p.m. The game will be shown on Fox.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and Murray State also had a 1-1 week. The Racers beat Southern Illinois 83-69 on Sunday as Young had 31 points and 12 assists but lost 97-71 to Drake on Thursday as Young had 19 points and three blocks.
The Racers are 13-13 and 6-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will face Northern Iowa today at 2 p.m.
Danville native Erin Houpt and Mercer has won two in a row. The Bears beat Samford on Feb. 18 as Houpt had 13 points and six rebounds. Mercer beat Furman 88-69 on Thursday as Houpt had 18 points.
The Bears are 12-14 and 7-5 in the Southern Conference and will host Wofford today in the regular season finale.
Danville native Mikala Hall and Central Michigan lost 83-75 to Ohio on Feb. 18 and Bowling Green 80-72. Hall had six points, four rebounds and four assists against Ohio and eight points and four rebounds against Bowling Green.
The Chippewas are 6-20 and 4-11 in the MAC and will face Northern Illinois today.
Danville native Kendle Moore and the Missouri State men’s basketball team lost to Northern Iowa 69-66 on Feb. 18 but beat Murray State 84-69 on Tuesday. Moore had 10 points and two steals against Northern Iowa and 14 points against Murray State.
The Bears are 15-14 and 11-8 in the MVC and will play Indiana State on Sunday.
Danville native Tevin Smith and Denver beat South Dakota 86-68 on Feb. 18 to break a four-game losing streak. Smith had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals for the Pioneers, who are 14-16 and 5-12 in the Summit League and will face Omaha in the regular season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.