Danville native Erin Houpt had her best game in her college career on Thursday as the Mercer women’s basketball team played Wofford.
Houpt had 31 points with two assists, but the Bears lost 76-71.
Houpt had 11 points with eight rebounds on Jan. 21 as Mercer beat Samford 70-63.
Mercer is 7-12 and 3-3 in the Southern Conference and will host Furman today.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and the Murray State Women’s basketball team had a tough week with three losses.
Young had 18 points and 10 rebounds on Friday as the Racers lost to Evansville 75-67.
The Racers lost 81-73 to Southern Illinois on Jan. 20 as Young had 26 points and 15 rebounds and lost 77-61 to Missouri State on Sunday as Young had 13 points and five rebounds.
Murray State is 11-7 and 4-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will face Indiana State on Sunday.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women’s basketball team lost both of their games this week.
Peoples had 14 points with five rebounds, and two steals as the Blue Demons lost 81-72 to St. John’s on Jan. 21. She had seven points with five steals, two assists and three rebounds on Monday as DePaul lost 94-51 to Connecticut.
The Blue Demons are 11-10 and 4-6 in the Big East and was scheduled to play Seton Hall today, but the team does not have enough healthy players to compete. DePaul will face Creighton on Wednesday.
After picking up their first win recently, Schlarman alum Janiah Newell and Chicago State went looking for their second. The Cougars lost to St. Francis (Ill.) 72-62 as Newell had 15 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals on Tuesday. Chicago State then fell 87-64 to Northwestern as Newell had four points, four rebounds and four steals.
The Cougars are 1-21 and will face the University of Hartford today.
Eastern Illinois beat UT-Martin 78-63 on Jan. 21 and 67-62 over Southern Indiana on Thursday. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel played in those games, but did not collect any stats. The Panthers are 17-3 and 9-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face Southeast Missouri today.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard and the Stetson women’s basketball team had two close games this week. The Hatters lost 77-75 to Queens (NC) on Jan. 21 as Gouard had two points, but Stetson came back with a 50-48 win over Bellarmine on Thursday as Gouard had two points and two rebounds.
The Hatters are 9-12 and 3-5 in the Atlantic Sun and will face Eastern Kentucky today.
Danville native Mikala Hall had two rebounds for the Central Michigan women’s basketball team in a 71-62 loss to Ball State on Jan. 21. Hall did not play in the Chippewas’ 69-66 win over Ohio on Wednesday. Central Michigan is 4-14 and 2-5 in the MAC and will face Miami (Ohio) today.
Danville native Tevin Smith and the Denver men’s basketball team lost two games this week. The Pioneers lost 76-61 on Jan. 21 to South Dakota State as Smith had two points and two rebounds and lost to Oral Roberts 102-61 as Smith had six points and five rebounds.
The Pioneers are 12-11 and 3-7 in the Summit League and will face Kansas City today.
Danville native Kendle Moore and the Missouri State men’s basketball team went 1-1 this week. The Bears lost 61-57 to Southern Illinois as Moore had six points and four rebounds, but rebounded on Tuesday with a 63-59 win as Moore had a steal and an assist.
The Bears are 11-10 and 7-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will play Murray State today.
