As the regular season is coming to a close, Danville native Mikala Hall is making the most of some added playing time.
The Central Michigan senior had 16 points with six assists on Feb. 11 as the Chippewas beat Buffaloes 72-71 and had nine points with eight assists, six rebounds and three assists in a 83-80 win over Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday.
The Chippewas are 6-18 and 4-9 in the MAC and will face Ohio today.
The DePaul women’s team has a slow start to the week, losing 77-61 to St. John’s on Feb. 11, and 89-82 to Seton Hall on Monday before beating Seton Hall 94-89 on Wednesday.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had two points with six rebounds against St. John’s, had 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists against Seton Hall on Monday and had 13 points with seven assists on Wednesday.
The Blue Demons are 14-13 and 7-9 in the Big East and will face Providence today.
Mercer played only one game this week, a 62-46 loss to East Tennessee State as Danville native Erin Houpt had 13 points. The Bears are 10-14 and 6-5 in the Southern Conference and will play Samford today.
After a seven-game losing streak, the Murray State women’s basketball team broke it on Sunday with a 80-60 win over Evansville. Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 29 points with four rebounds in the win.
The Racers played Missouri State on Friday and lost 92-86 in double overtime. Young had 34 points with 10 rebounds for Murray State, who is 12-12 and 5-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will play Southern Illinois on Sunday.
The Missouri State men’s team beat Evansville 66-60 on Sunday, but lost to Bradley 64-54 on Wednesday. Danville native Kendle Moore had six points with two assists and two rebounds against Evansville and had one rebound against Bradley.
The Bears are 14-13 and 10-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will play Northern Iowa today.
The Denver men’s basketball team have lost its last four games, including a 78-70 loss to North Dakota State on Feb. 11 and 80-75 to South Dakota State 80-75 on Thursday.
Danville native Tevin Smith had five points with five rebounds against North Dakota State and had 17 points against South Dakota State for the Pioneers, who are 13-16 and 4-12 in the Summit League and will face South Dakota today.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Emily Meidel did not play for the Eastern Illinois women’s team as the Panthers lost 82-77 on Feb. 11 and 62-57 to Southeastern Missouri on Thursday. EIU is 20-5 overall and 13-2 in the OVC and will face Little Rock today.
While Hall’s time has increased, Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard’s time has fallen for the Stetson women’s basketball team. Gouard played four minutes and had one rebounds in a 67-57 loss to Florida-Gulf Coast on Feb. 11 and had one steal in five minutes in a 53-48 win over Austin Peay on Thursday.
The Hatters are 12-15 and 6-8 in the Atlantic Sun Conference and will play Lipscomb today.
