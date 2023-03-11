When he was at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hayden Copass was able to win a IHSA Class 1A 285 title and made it to the state tournament three times.
And now, in his redshirt freshman season for Purdue, Copass will be going to his first NCAA Tournament.
Copass took seventh on Sunday at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Ann Arbor, Mich. He lost on his first round match the day before and lost in the consolation third round, but when Rutgers’ Boone McDermott forfeited, Copass took seventh and a spot in the NCAA’s in Tulsa, Okla.
The tournament starts on March 16 with Copass taking on Duke’s Jonah Niesenbaum.
Basketball season is starting to wind down with conference tournaments in full swing.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and the Murray State women’s basketball team played in their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Racers started the tournament with an 88-46 win over Evansville on Thursday with Young scoring 18 points with nine rebounds and four rebounds.
On Friday, the Racers lost to No. 1 seed Illinois State 75-73 as Young had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Murray State ends the season at 15-16 overall.
Young also ended up being named an All-MVC first team selection. The junior has now been in all-conference first teams in all three of her years after being on the All-Ohio Valley Conference first team in her first two years.
Another close loss for a local player was on March 4, when Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women’s team lost 71-70 to Villanova. Peoples had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Blue Demons, who have a 16-17 record.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard and the Stetson women’s basketball team ended the season at the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. Gouard had two points and three rebounds as the Hatters beat Jacksonville 60-53 and six points and three rebounds in a 66-48 loss to Florida-Gulf Coast. The Hatters end the season with a 13-20 record.
Danville native Mikala Hall ended her career on March 4 as the Central Michigan women’s team lost 61-54. Hall had three points and five rebounds for the Chippewas, who ended the season at 6-23.
Danville native Kendle Moore saw his postseason end on March 3 as the Missouri State men’s basketball team lost 54-51 to Southern Illinois. Moore had two points and four rebounds for the Bears, who are 17-15 overall.
The University of Southern Indiana, coached by Danville native Stan Gouard, will play in the postseason in their first Division I season. The Screaming Eagles accepted a bid to play in the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday after losing in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. USI is 16-16 and will see who they will play on Sunday when the brackets for the tournament comes out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.