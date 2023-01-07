The new year brings conference play for some of the local players who have made it to college teams.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and DePaul played Providence on Dec. 28 with the Blue Demons winning 78-69. Peoples had seven points with four rebounds.
The Blue Demons lost to Creighton 92-82 with Peoples getting 13 points with five rebounds and three assists and lost to Marquette 72-63 on Wednesday as Peoples had 14 points.
DePaul is 10-6 and 3-2 in the Big East and will travel to Storrs, Conn. to play UConn on Sunday.
Oakwood native Katelyn Young and Murray State moved to Missouri Valley Conference play and started with an win over Illinois-Chicago on Dec. 30 with Young scoring 21 points with six rebounds and five assists. The Racers started the new year on Sunday with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso as Young had 16 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Murray State ended the first week of MVC play with a rough 81-54 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday. Young had 17 points with eight rebounds for the Racers, who are 9-3 and 2-1 and will play Drake on Sunday.
Danville native Erin Houpt and Mercer has had a tough start to Southern Conference play. The Bears lost to UNC-Greensboro 72-68 on Thursday with Houpt scoring 13 points. Before that game, Mercer wrapped up non-conference play with a 64-57 loss to Florida-Gulf Coast on Dec. 29 where Houpt had two points and three rebounds and lost to Anderson 67-62 on Sunday where houpt had 16 poitns and five assists.
Mercer is 4-10 overall and and will face Western Carolina today.
Danville native Tevin Smith and Denver returned to Summit League play on Dec. 29, when they beat Kansas City in three overtimes. Smith had one point with five rebounds and two assists in the win.
The Pioneers would lose 80-62 to Oral Roberts on Dec. 31 as Smith had six points and lost 81-71 on Thursday to St. Thomas (Minn.) as Smith had five points.
Denver is 10-7 and 1-3 in the Summit and will travel to Macomb today to play Western Illinois.
Fellow Danville native Kendle Moore and Missouri State returned to MVC play after about a month on Dec. 28, when they beat Northern Iowa 79-67. Moore had 15 points off the bench. Moore would have 13 points on Sunday as the Bears beat Drake 52-49 and had three points with three assists and two steals on Wednesday in a 85-62 win over Evansville.
The Bears are 8-7 and 4-1 in the conference and will face Belmont today.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel and Eastern Illinois started Ohio Valley Conference play on Dec. 29 with a 75-62 win over Lindenwood, where she had a rebound. Meidel played five minutes in a 69-58 win over Southern Indiana on Dec. 31 and did not play in Thursday’s 67-62 win over Tennessee Tech.
The Panthers are 11-3 and 3-0 in the OVC and will face Morehead State today.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard and Stetson started Atlantic Sun play on Monday with a 70-47 win over North Florida. Gouard had eight points with 10 rebounds. On Thursday, the Hatters lost 80-69 to Eastern Kentucky as Gouard had two points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Stetson is 7-8 overall and will face Austin Peay today.
Danville native Mikala Hall had a point and a rebound on Sunday as the Central Michigan women’s basketball team picked up an 80-62 win over Chicago State. Hall did not play in Wednesday’s MAC opener for the Chippewas, a 79-62 win over Northern Illinois. Central Michigan is 3-9 and 1-0 and will play Buffalo today.
Schlarman grad Janiah Newell had 12 points and seven rebounds for Chicago State against Central Michigan. On Dec. 30, the Cougars — who are an independent team — lost to Ball State 119-53. Newell had 11 points with five assists. On Tuesday, the Cougars lost 86-53 to Norfolk State as Newell had 14 points.
The Cougars are 0-19 and will go for that first win of the season on Tuesday, when they host Olivet College.
Brown transfers out of Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Schlarman alum Capria Brown entered the transfer portal last month and has parted ways with the Missouri State program.
After two years at Dayton, Brown played for the Bears and averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in six games.
