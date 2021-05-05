SPRINGFIELD — Rylan Wolfe and Nick Pinter entered the final round of the NJCAA Central Division Championship with an opportunity to advance to the NJCAA National Tournament at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, neither player was able to score well enough on Tuesday at the Panther Creek Country Club.
Pinter, a former standout at Westville, shot a final round 3-over 75 to finish with a three-round score of 9-over 225, missing the playoff for the national tournament by 1 shot.
Wolfe, a former standout at Danville High, was 7th after the first two rounds but he shot a 12-over 84 on Tuesday to finish with a three-round score of 15-over 231.
The Jaguars (917) finished fourth in the Central Division, 51 shots behind the Parkland Cobras, who won the team title with a three-round score of 2-over 866.
COLLEGE GOLF
At Panther Creek Country Club (par 72)
NJCAA Central Division Championship
Team scores — 1. Parkland 287-286-293 — 866, 2. Rend Lake 298-296-309 — 903, 3. Heartland 295-294-317 — 906, 4. Danville Area 294-301-322 — 917, 5. Illinois Central 315-305-311 — 931, 6. (tie) Lincoln Trail 301-316-317 — 934 and Vincennes 314-302-318 — 934, 8. Lewis & Clark 325-339-354 — 1,018.
Individuals — 1. Scott O'Brien (Parkland) 74-68-69 — 211, 2. (tie) Corey Neville (Parkland) 72-72-73 — 217 and Jack Halstead (Parkland) 69-73-75 — 217, 4. Brendan Luster (Rend Lake) 69-74-76 — 219, 5. Joel Petersson (Parkland) 72-73-76 — 221, 6. Logan Winn (Heartland) 76-71-75 — 222. 7. (tie) Bryce Kirschner (Vincennes) 76-74-74 — 224, Colten Kahler (Illinois Central) 78-71-75 — 224 and Brevin Knight (Heartland) 73-71-80 — 224. 10. (tie) Nick Pinter (Danville Area) 69-81-75 — 225 and Matt Jordan (Vincennes) 77-71-77 — 225.
Danville Area (917) — 10. (tie) Pinter 69-81-75 — 225, 17. Rylan Wolfe 73-74-84 — 231, 20. (tie) Lukas Ball 76-78-80 — 234, 24. (tie) Logan Richardson 76-73-86 — 235. 24. (tie) David Warren 76-76-83 — 235.
