NORMAL — Good college tournament golf is about making more birdies than double bogeys.
The Danville Area Community College team didn't get that done this week at the Illinois Valley Community College Weibring Challenge at the Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
The Jaguars shot rounds of 320 and 312 to finish the two-day tournament with a score of 632, which was good enough for seventh-place in the 11-team tournament. DACC wound up with 17 birdies in the two rounds to go along with 17 double bogeys or worse.
Coach Terry French was pleased that his team improved by eight strokes from Monday to Tuesday, but he also noted that DACC finished behind three Mid-West Athletic Conference and Region 24 teams.
Parkland College was the tournament champion with a two-day score of 580, Heartland (585) took second and Illinois Central (621) was sixth.
The top finisher for the Jaguars was former Danville High golfer Rylan Wolfe, who had back-to-back rounds of 78, to finish 27th with a two-day score of 14-over 156. Tyler Strako (157) was 28th, while Logan Richardson tied for 29th at 158.
Up next for the Jaguars is the Mid-West Athletic Conference Tournament this Monday at Sultans Run Golf Club in Jasper, Ind.
At Weibring Golf Club (par 72)
IVCC Weibring Challenge
Team scores — 1. Parkland College 292-288 — 580. 2. Heartland Blue 296-289 — 585. 3. Illinois College Blue 302-296 — 598. 4. Illinois Valley Community College 305-309 — 614. 5. Highland Orange 305-309 — 614. 6. Illinois Central College 314-307 — 621. 7. Danville Area Community College 320-312 — 632. 8. Lincoln Purple 329-313 — 642. 9. Heartland Silver 334-311 — 645. 10. Illinois College White 330-327 — 657. 11. Lincoln White 344-345 — 689.
Medalist — Riku Moriyama (Highland Orange) 72-71 — 143.
DACC (632) — Rylan Wolfe 78-78 — 156. Tyler Strako 77-80 — 157. Logan Richardson 82-76 — 158. Lukas Ball 83-78 — 161. Caleb Lavender 85-80 — 165. Joe Mancuso 86-82 — 168.
