PLYMOUTH, Ind. — The Danville Area Community College golf teams played Ancilla College on Thursday at Swan Lake Golf Course.
The Jaguar men's team was able to beat Ancilla 307-392. Caleb Lavender and Cameron Bergman each had a 73, while Grady Lancaster had a 76, Luke Mettemeyer and AJ Johnson each had a 79 and Rocco Page added a 84.
There were no team scores in the girls meet as Payton Armstrong had a 108 and Cassadi Parks and Aimee Pickel each had a 113.
