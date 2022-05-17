DANVILLE — After reforming in 2018, the Danville Area Community College men’s golf team will finally hit the national stage.
Golfers Tyler Strako and Caleb Lavender will start play in the NJCAA Division II Championship meet starting today at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.
“I think it is huge for our program,” DACC coach Terry French said. “It has been a little tough to get the program going again because of Covid and this spring has been terrible for everyone in getting onto the golf course and we have been living on our simulator. We talked to kids about getting better and working on the right things and we learned to fight for every shot.
“We got two kids in and the team finished third and it shows people that we are on the map and we are building. Caleb has been putting a lot of work in the simulator and the gym and Tyler the same, he has worked hard and I am glad for both them.”
Strako, from Westville, shot a 231 in regional action to advance with Lavender shooting a 234 to take the top two spots of golfers from non-qualifying schools to make nationals.
In the week since the regionals, both golfers have been working to get ready.
“They did a little on their own and I have been trying to get the accommodations ready because this is my first national as well,” French said. “Caleb is from El Paso and he went back home to finish his schoolwork online and is working on his home course and Tyler Is working as well and I told them things that they need to work onto prepare and learn about the course and I know they are working hard.”
French said that no matter what Strako and Lavender will do in Joplin, it can only be seen as a win for the program.
“I think it will be a major boost. We need help in recruiting as an up and coming program and I have been told that a lot of young people don’t know we are exist,” French said. “I think us having two golfers go to nationals and even taking third in the regional against established teams may have helped some golfers say ‘Hey, I can go to Danville and I can make it’.
“I try to sell to kids that the community college route is great and you can save on money and you can get an education. Danville has a great college and has a lot of transfer programs. We also have a small roster, which can give someone more playing time. You struggle to make them understand that instead of going to a four-year school and possibly sitting on the bench for two years, you can get started here quickly. We play great golf courses and we play teams that are real competitive.”
French also says that this time next year, he would like to see the whole team in nationals play.
“I am proud of the whole team. It is amazing what Tyler and Caleb has done, and it is a huge bonus for our program,” French said. “We are building and we are getting better athletes and I hope young people in this area will work hard and help them if we can. We want to get to one of those top two spots and get the whole team to nationals and I think we can do that.”
