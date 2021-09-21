DANVILLE — If teams like Heartland Community College and Parkland College decide to look behind, it seems like the Danville Area Community College team is starting to catch on.
The Jaguars hosted their own invitational on Monday at Danville Country Club and was actually second after the third round, but had to settle for third behind Parkland and Heartland.
“I am proud of our team and we are getting better. We are learning how to play this game,” DACC coach Terry French said. “Heartland and Parkland are amazing teams and we are competing and we are gaining on them and that’s the key. They are getting better every week and the kids are learning how to get better and we are seeing results.
The lead Jaguar was Caleb Lavender. The freshman from Hudson was second after the first round at 68, but shot a 75 in the second to end up third.
“He’s played better than I thought he would. This game is different from high school golf and he comes from a good program and he already knows how to win and it showed,” French said. “He did something that I have preached for many years and that is to not go for the big numbers and he’s has the fortune of having his sixth competitive round and not having many bogeys and not even a triple. When you get big numbers, it is hard to get back and he has done a great job grasping that and that is what we are working on. He is doing a great job.”
Danville native Rylan Wolfe was tied for 11th, while Westville grad Tyler Strako was tied for 13th.
“Tyler has been a great job for us. He has done a great job of improving since he first got here,” French said. “He is nowhere near the same players that he was and that is great for him and he’s grabbed on to what needs to be improved and worked on the lessons he’s learned from Mike Smith in Turtle Run. Today was a great test for him and he played against some of the best players on the other teams and hung with them. It is something that will help down the road.
“I am so happy for Rylan. he has worked hard and he has put in the effort and seen results. He has a few hiccups but he fought through them and that is what I try to teach them is to how you handle making a mistake and after a bad break.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad David Warren was 17th, Lukas Ball was tied for 19th and Logan Richardson was tied for 23rd.
“Lukas Ball is learning and he kept playing through,” French said. “I always tell my players since I was at Bismarck that ‘We keep fighting, we keep grinding and never give up.’ Logan didn’t play as well as he has been playing, but he had an injury and is playing though it. David Warren has a great second round.”
Parkland won the tournament with a score of 571, Heartland had a 587, DACC had a 594, Lincoln Trail College was fourth at 620, St. Mary’s of the Woods was fifth at 624 and the Millikin University B team was sixth at 650.
Overall, French said that performances like this gives notice to the team that the hard work is paying off and to opponents like Parkland and Heartland the notice that the Jaguars are closing in.
“We are getting better and work on the things we are working on to be a better team,” French said. “We are gaining and gaining and it shows improvement. Heartland and Parkland are great teams and they have great players and that is where we are striving to get to.
“We have a great program and we are building and it is great to see us grow and we have an fantastic home course to practice on and we have recruits coming in and I hope they see how we are working.”
The Jaguars will next play on Sept. 27 in the Illinois Valley Community College Weibring Challenge at Normal.
