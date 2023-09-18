CHAMPAIGN — Everything was in place for the Illinois Fighting Illini.
A nationally-ranked opponent, No. 7 Penn State, a big crowd (49,099) dressed in orange filled Memorial Stadium and a national-television audience watched on Fox.
But, the outcome didn’t match the enthusiasm.
The Nittany Lions forced five turnovers as they cruised past the Illini 30-13 in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
“Disappointed for our fans. We made a lot about this, it was a great opportunity to show them, but we didn’t get a win for them,’’ admitted Illinois coach Bret Bielema. “I do know that our guys compete and we are going to put ourselves in a position to keep grinding and hopefully get a chance to win more games in the short future.’’
The Illini, which fell to 1-2 overall, will have to first figure out a way to stop making so many mistakes.
It’s been a myriad of problems in the first three contests from defensive breakdowns, penalties and lack of execution on offense. But, the biggest problem on Saturday was turnovers.
“Anytime you have five turnovers, four picks and one fumble, it doesn’t matter how well you play on defense — you are not going to have success,’’ said Bielema as those five turnovers led to 20 points for Penn State. “We have to do a really good job of cleaning that up.’’
Penn State (3-0 overall) took full advantage of its opportunities. Three of the scoring drives for the Nittany Lions — two field goals and a touchdown — started in Illinois territory after a turnover.
“We responded pretty well,’’ said Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. “We were put in some difficult situations, but we were able to get some three-and-outs.’’
Illinois forced Penn State quarterback Drew Allar into 17 incompletions on 33 pass attempts as the second-year quarterback came into Saturday with just eight incompletions in wins over West Virginia and Delaware.
Quite a difference from the defense that allowed 955 yards and 62 points in games against Toledo and Kansas.
“A couple things. First, after two games, we definitely had to take an inventory of where we’re at and what we’re doing,’’ Bielema said. “My first year here, we gave up just under 500 yards to UTSA and then we gave up just under 560 to Virginia. I remember that time I had a conversation with the coordinator and everybody involved, saying we can’t play this way. We have to shut it off.
“There was still a play before the end of the half today. I wish we could take that one back, but I thought our guys overall prepared well, which is why they played well.’’
Penn State coach James Franklin had no problems with the play of his quarterback.
“This was a beautiful win. Anytime you can win on the road in the Big Ten, especially in an 11 o’clock game in front of big crowd, it’s pretty,’’ said Franklin, whose team scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games. “We grinded it out, especially in the first half. We didn’t take control then, but we didn’t lose control.’’
Actually, it looked like the Illini was going to get off to a fast start.
Illinois took the opening kickoff and drove down to the Penn State 29 with an 11-play, 46-yard drive but the Illini failed to score as Danville native Caleb Griffin had his 47-yard field attempt sail left of the goalposts.
“One of my goals for the team was to start fast and play physical. I thought for the most part we did that,’’ Bielema said. “To have that first drive end that way with a missed field goal was frustrating.
“To beat the No. 7 team in the country those things have to work.’’
Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock came into the game in the second half and completed 10-of-16 passes for 129 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to freshman Malik Elzy in the fourth quarter.
Is there going to be a quarterback battle this week?
“We didn’t give Luke a good enough game plan to be successful,’ said Bielema. “What I didn’t like we’re his early-down interceptions, especially on our first drive of the second half.
“I don’t think there’s need for any reasonable change. I’ve seen that guy play some really good football and do some good things in practice.’’
Next week, Illinois will host Florida Atlantic in its final non-conference game of the season.
“I’m not happy to be 1-2, but we have learned a lot of really good lessons and we have learned some things that can help us in the nine games ahead,’’ Bielema said. “And that’s going to be the important part.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.