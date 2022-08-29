CHAMPAIGN — All eyes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium were focused on the new offense with the new quarterback.
After just two offensive plays, Illinois had scored the first of five offensive touchdowns as the Fighting Illini opened the season with a 38-6 triumph over the Wyoming Cowboys.
“One of our goals was to start fast today and that’s exactly what we did,’’ said senior running back Chase Brown, who accounted for 167 yards of offense and three scores.
But, it was his first one — 14-yard touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito — that most of the fans came to see on Saturday.
DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse, was making his first-ever start at Illinois. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, the one to Brown on the opening drive and a 8-yarder to Pat Bryant in the third quarter.
“I like Tommy’s demeanor. I thought he did some things that don’t go into the newspaper, like getting rid of the ball on early downs so that we didn’t wind up in any negative-yard situations,’’ Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “He distributed the ball to a lot of players, I think they said 12 different players caught passes. So, he didn’t lock in on one guy.’’
Isaiah Williams, who did leave the game with leg cramps, led Illinois with 7 receptions but that was followed by four catches for Brian Hightower, three for Bryant, three for Casey Washington and three for Brown.
The Illini offense also had five different players carry the ball out of the backfield with Brown rushing for 151 yards on 19 attempts.
“I was excited to see our offensive communication,’’ said Bielema as Barry Lunney Jr. was in his first game as the offensive coordinator. “We are a no-huddle team now and there a lot of things that go into that.
“Barry is extremely gifted in the way he thinks and communicates with our players. I think that showed up today with the number of guys that played.’’
In all, Illinois used 31 players of the offensive side of the football on Saturday including 10 on the offensive line.
“Extremely proud of how far we’ve come,’’ said senior center Alex Palczewski, who made his 53rd career start becoming the all-time leader in school history. “There was a lot of turnover from last year. Everyone has come into their own.’’
Palczewski, who along with former Danville standout Julian Pearl were the only returning starters for the Illini, was really impressed with DeVito.
“He did a great job, but it’s not surprising,’’ he said. “He’s been balling out in practice. doing a great job.
“(Tommy) was always cool, calm and collected in the huddle. He was locked in and executed very well today.’’
While DeVito accepted the praise, he was quick to point out that he wasn’t sacked in the 37 pass attempts.
“I’m not taking any shots here,’’ DeVito said. “I think this is the first game that I’ve been in where I did not get sacked. They did an awesome job.
“It was a lot fun. My body feels good right now.’’
While a lot of eyes were on DeVito and Lunney in their first games, the Illinois offense still featured Brown at running back.
The senior from London, Ontario, finished with 151 rushing yards on 19 carries.
“This was that I’ve seen the run game really flourish,’’ DeVito said. “I heard a lot about it coming into the program, but to finally see Chase go was special.’’
And while the Illinois offense accounted for 477 yards of offense, the guys on the defensive side of the football also had a pretty good game on Saturday.
“I knew that was coming after going against them during camp,’’ DeVito said. “They played awesome. They gave us opportunities and they gave us turnovers — that’s all we can ask for.’’
Wyoming had just 212 yards of offense and the Cowboys were held to just 30 yards of passing as their quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 5-of-20 passes.
“I think our back end is really playing high,’’ Bielema said of his defensive backs. “We have some good players up front, but Quan Martin is playing exceptional football.’’
Bielema also credited Sydney Brown and Kendall Smith for excellent play in the secondary.
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin was 5-for-5 on extra-points, but he made just 1-of-3 field goals, as he missed for 42 yards and 51 yards.
Up next for Illinois is its Big Ten opener this Friday night at Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
On Monday, Illinois learned that it will be without backup running back Josh McCray, who had 33 yards on 8 carries on Saturday, because of a knee injury.
Bielema said he didn’t know the long-term prognosis for McCray as he still needed to have a few more tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.