LAWRENCE, Kan. — New uniforms and a sold-out stadium.
Some people might think that this was a men’s college basketball game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
But, they would be wrong.
This Friday night, it will be the football programs meeting in a big-time matchup of Power-5 conference teams at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
“I know they are excited about it,’’ said Illinois coach Bret Bielema. “They’ve got everything from new uniforms to an excited fan base. Everyone is making a big deal about this game.
“The good part is that we get to be part of it.’’
Kansas (1-0) will be wearing its new ‘Blackhawk’ uniforms with a black helmet featuring the 1941 Jayhawks logo.
“I’ve had them at every other school,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “You know, players love them, and they want them, and everything else that happens in college athletics today is a lot about (being) driven by players. They’re the ones out there doing it and everything else.
“I think we respected our school colors, we respected our past in the circus font, and everything, I think we touched on it all. Now does that mean we please everybody? Probably not. But they never told me I would when I became a head coach.”
Illinois (1-0) knows it will be entering a hostile environment this Friday night, and that’s just fine with Bielema.
“I want them to embrace the whole travel experience from beginning to end,’’ Bielema said. “We are going to go on the road for the first time together, 74 players, a group of coaches and our support staff.
“One of the things we learned that my first year here from going to Penn State, we went into a environment with 110 thousand, we knew we would be the only one cheering for Illinois, other than a few of the diehards. Our guys, with the attitude that we preached, the mentality of being the underdog with a chip on your shoulder — that plays into our hands.’’
The whole situation is very similar to last year when Illinois traveled to Indiana for a Week 2 road game on a Friday night. The Hoosiers rallied to win that game 23-20 over the Illini.
“As soon as we scheduled the game on a Friday night, I immediately drew the comparison to the Indiana game last year,’’ Bielema said. “It’s a challenge for our returning guys, but we have so many guys with new faces our older guys have had to educate them.’’
Honestly, these two teams entering Friday’s game in very different situations.
The Jayhawks rolled past the Missouri State Bears, an Football Championship Subdivision team, without their starting quarterback Jalon Daniels. The preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year missed the opener because of a back injury.
Leipold is ‘optimistic’ that Daniels will be able to play.
His backup, Jason Bean, did just fine in the opener, throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 41 yards on five carries.
“Their ability to run and create plays with the athleticism is real with all of them,’’ said Bielema, admitting they are somewhat comparable to Toledo’s Dequan Finn, who passed for 230 yards and ran for 75. “There will be a little carryover but not a lot.’’
Ultimately, Bielema just wants his team to clean up their play on the defensive side. Illinois had a number of costly penalties that led to 20 points for Toledo.
“A lot of things were self-inflicted,’’ Bielema said. “There was definitely enough things we did well to win, but there are some things that we have to do better.’’
Offensively, Bielema was very pleased with his first-year quarterback Luke Altmyer and his three main receivers, Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington.
“The way that we started the game offensively and the way we ended it offensively, speaks volumes of where that unit can go,’’ Bielema said.
Leipold was also impressed with Altmyer who accounted for 280 yards with 211 passing and a team-high 69 rushing.
“He ran the ball a little bit better that I anticipated,’’ Leipold said. “Illinois has an experienced line that is physical.’’
Starting at left tackle for Illinois is former Danville standout Julian Pearl, who along with kicker Caleb Griffin had a big role in the season-opening win.
Friday’s game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and it can be seen on ESPN2, while it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville Stations WDNL-FM 102.1 and WDAN-AM 1490 after the conclusion of the Danville game.
