BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had a pretty simple message for his team this season.
“Before we can start winning games, we have to stop losing them,’’ Bielema repeated that mantra after Friday’s 23-20 loss to Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
“I pointed out to our guys and to our staff — penalties, we were an 8-3 disadvantage,’’ said Bielema on Monday. “Mental errors, I don’t know how many they committed, but I know how many we did. The biggest one for me is turnover margin and we were a minus-2.’’
All of those miscues added up to the Fighting Illini seeing it’s second-half lead turn into a last-minute loss to the Hoosiers.
This game was eerie similar to losses last year for Illinois against Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers. In each occasion, the Illini had a lead in the fourth quarter and before their opponent rallied for the victory.
“You will start winning games when you deserve it,’’ Bielema said. “We did not deserve to win this game with the way we functioned at times.’’
And while Illinois fans will talk about the 12-play, 75-yard drive by Indiana in the final minutes, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Shaun Shivers. Bielema believes this game should have been won before the fourth quarter even started.
“As much as it came down to the last drive, it should haven’t come down to the last drive,’’ he said. “That game should have been won midway in the third quarter. When we came out and got a defensive stop and our offense went down and did what they did (taking a 17-16 lead)
“I think that is point where a good team or a team we hope to be can put the foot on the gas there and takes it away.’’
But, what did happen on that final drive? How did Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak complete 70 percent of his passes (7-of-10) for 70 yards after connecting on just 50 percent (21-of-42) in the game’s first 58 minutes?
“We backed off a little bit, we weren’t playing as aggressive,’’ said Illinois safety Sydney Brown. “We have to keep the same mentality that we had in the first half, second half, third quarter. We can’t back off. We have to keep the guns blazing.’’
Bielema acknowledged that the Illinois coaches knew at halftime that Indiana was going to be forced to the pass the ball in the second half.
“There were a couple of critical plays that we have to make sure what we are doing defensively,’’ he said. “We have to make sure that we are not giving them easy access. We have to deny some leverage on the routes. I think we were playing improper leverage. There were too many uncontested balls on that last drive. If we are going to play a scheme, we have to make sure that we contest them at the line of scrimmage or in their routes, so they don’t have easy access.’’
While Illinois and Bielema were left asking questions about their decisions, Indiana coach Tom Allen had nothing but praise for Bazelak, who threw for 330 yards.
“That’s who he is, he’s extremely poised and it showed when you have to find an open receiver and show some poise,’’ Allen said. “He just did what we needed to do. The bottom line, last time I checked, is we got more points than they did.’’
The win for the Hoosiers (1-0) snapped an eight-game losing streak from the 2021 season.
“I know I wasn’t here last year, but these guys had a bad taste in their mouth,’’ Bazelak said. “I’m just excited we got a win tonight, 1-0.’’
It was a victory where Illinois seemingly won nearly every statistical category.
The Illini outgained the Hoosiers 448-362, including a 216-32 advantage in rushing yards, and they held an 13 minute advantage in time of possession (36:33 to 23:27).
“We lost this game. We gave it away. We have to fix that. We have to finish designed plays,’’ said Illinois running back Chase Brown, who rushed for 199 yards on 36 carries. “It was self-inflected wounds the entire game. Turnovers and mental errors and not protecting Tommy (DeVito).’’
After not allowing a sack in the game against Wyoming, the Illinois offensive line — playing without former Danville standout Julian Pearl — gave up three sacks to Indiana.
But, the biggest mistake for Illini guys up front came early in the fourth quarter when Brown was thrown for a 3-yard loss on a fourth-and-goal play from the Indiana 1.
“That fourth-down call, that’s on me to make a better decision. I thought we could go up two scores and obviously we failed,” he said. “For a team that is trying to learn how to win, I think we needed that buffer to win the game.
“Touchdowns win games, field goals make it a contest. We have to be able score touchdowns when we are in that low red zone.’’
Later in the quarter, Illinois again had the ball deep into Indiana territory but a holding penalty and a couple of short gains forced the Illini to take a 48-yard field goal by Danville’s Caleb Griffin. It was a career-best for the junior but the Illinois lead was only 20-16 heading into Indiana’s final drive.
“I give a lot of credit to Caleb Griffin. who in the Wyoming game, things didn’t go his way for him to operate and function the way he did as a kicker,’’ said Bielema noting that he was just 1-for-3 on field goals.
Another disappointment for Illinois came right before Griffin’s first field goal from 29 yards in the second quarter as it appeared Brian Hightower had a 19-yard touchdown reception, but television replays did not conclusively rule it a catch in the end zone.
Illinois is back home this Saturday against Virginia, while Indiana will host Idaho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.