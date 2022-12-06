CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois football team clinched a bowl bid earlier in the season and on Sunday, the Illini decided where to go.
Illinois will face Mississippi State in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m.
“The University of Illinois is pleased to accept the invitation to play in Tampa’s ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2,” said Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “Coach (Bret) Bielema, our coaches and staff, and our team members have worked tirelessly since their arrival on our campus for the opportunity to compete in a game with the history, reputation, and platform of the ReliaQuest Bowl. I am proud of our program’s progress and congratulate everyone associated with Illinois Football, including our alumni, fans, and students, for earning this exciting opportunity in Tampa. I encourage Fighting Illini fans across the country to make plans to join us in Florida, and I look forward to seeing a sea of orange and blue in Raymond James Stadium.”
The Illini will enter with an 8-4 record and a 5-4 mark in the Big Ten West as they will play in its first bowl since the 2019 Redbox Bowl.
Mississippi State will also enter with an 8-4 record and was 4-4 in the SEC West. It will be their 13th straight bowl game for the Bulldogs and they have won their last two games.
“We are grateful to accept an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl,” Bielema said. “The ReliaQuest Bowl is a first-class bowl that will give our program an opportunity to play a very good SEC opponent in Mississippi State with a national spotlight in a big-game atmosphere. Our program is excited to make the most of the experiences the ReliaQuest Bowl presents for our players, staff, and fans.
“This will be a great reward to finish the 2022 season and catapult us into 2023. I couldn’t be more excited about this program where we’re at, but more importantly, where we’re going.”
Purdue will have a first-time meeting in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 against LSU.
Both teams are coming off Championship Game losses on Saturday. The Boilermakers (8-5) lost to Michigan 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship game, while the Tigers (9-4) lost to Georgia 50-30 in the SEC title game.
Notre Dame will also face an SEC team in South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Both teams have had slow starts, but have picked up major wins late in the season.
