EVANSTON — Does anyone remember the start of the college football season?
Most Illinois fans were hoping the Fighting Illini could improve by one game from the 5-7 record of Bret Bielema’s first season in Champaign and reach a bowl game for the first time since 2019.
On Saturday afternoon, those same fans and even Bielema, himself, were lamenting for one or two more wins to reach the Big Ten Championship.
“A year ago, we were a game shy of bowl eligibility, this year we are a game shy of making it to Indy,’’ said Bielema after his Fighting Illini destroyed the Northwestern Wildcats 41-3 at Ryan Field. “A lot of positive steps for our program.
“I couldn’t be more excited about this team, where we are at, but more important, where we are going.’’
The first place that Illinois (8-4) is going this season is a bowl game to be determined, but the likely destinations are Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla., the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.
A bid to the either Citrus Bowl or the ReliaQuest Bowl would be the first traditional New Year’s Day bowl game since the 2007 Rose Bowl, that also is the last time that Illinois won more than eight games in a season.
But, that wasn’t exactly the topic of conversation after Saturday’s victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.
Those losses to Michigan State at home, Purdue at home and last week at Michigan were the difference between Illinois waiting on a bowl call this week and getting ready for the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
“There are four games that we really, in my opinion, could have been on the other end of,’’ said Bielema referring to all four of his team’s losses including the one at Indiana on Sept. 2. “If we just had two of those four, it’s a no-brainer.’’
The Illini (8-4 overall, 5-4 in the Big Ten) could have also gotten to Indy with a win over Purdue two weeks ago.
“I think we are just scratching the surface of what we can be,’’ Bielema said. “I knew we needed to get bowl eligible this year to keep moving in the right direction, but I just wanted to play Michigan or Ohio State. I just wanted one more chance to play against a Big Ten opponent.’’
And Bielema hasn’t forgotten about some questionable calls in the losses to Indiana, Purdue and Michigan.
“I was extremely frustrated with the situation,’’ he said. “We lost four games that were one-score games.
“That will motivate, galvanize, whatever you want to say, myself and the coaches during the offseason as much as anything. Those are the four that got away from us.’’
All season long, Illinois running back Chase Brown has been the headline player for the Illini, leading the nation in rushing yards with 1,582.
But on Saturday, it was twin brother Sydney Brown, a safety, that seemingly stole the limelight with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and a fumble return for another score.
“I love interceptions, that’s always on my mind,’’ said Sydney. “Anyway I can get into the box (score), that’s fun.’’
Bielema acknowledge that Sydney’s performance, which earned him National Defensive Player of the Week, will go onto his highlight film and could earn him some additional money in the NFL Draft this spring.
And while Sydney was elated with his game, he was also a little disappointed for Chase, who came up shy of Mikel Leshoure’s single-season rushing record of 1,697 yards.
“I said it to him on the sideline, if I get another turnover I’m going to reverse the field on the 20, 25 just so you can go get the rushing record,’’ Sydney said. “That’s all I wanted for him today.’’
Chase would up with 61 yards on 19 carries, while Reggie Love III led Illinois with 85 yards on 11 carries including a 2-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring on Saturday.
Quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 136 yards and he had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Former Danville standout Caleb Griffin was 2-for-2 on field goals, converting from 23 and 43 yards, while also making all five extra-point kicks.
Northwestern’s only points came on a 28-yard field goal by Adam Stage in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats end the season at 1-11 overall and on an 11-game losing streak since its season-opening win over Nebraska.
