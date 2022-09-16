CHAMPAIGN — There no position in football quite like the kicker and/or the punter.
Those two players are typically not seen as being integral pieces to the team’s success, but when called upon, it’s an all-or-nothing performance.
For Danville native Caleb Griffin, his first three games as the No. 1 kicker on the Illinois Fighting Illini football team has seen it’s good moments and some tough times.
The redshirt junior is 4-of-8 on field goals, including a career-best 48-yarder in the loss to Indiana.
He’s not only one with mixed results in the kicking game, redshirt freshman punter Hugh Robertson is averaging 39.15 yards per punt with a season-best 51-yarder against Wyoming.
“Really for Caleb and Hugh, this is their first time getting on the field and playing,’’ said Illinois special teams coach Sean Snyder. “For both of those guys, just sorting through their technique, where they are at and the timing of things is where we are at. Their consistency will improve as we move forward.’’
Both Griffin and Robertson are taking over this season for exceptional collegiate kickers in James McCourt, who is on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, and Blake Hughes, who is with Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League and all-time leading career punting average at Illinois.
That’s something that Illinois head coach Bret Bielema had to remind his players and staff during preseason practice.
“After a practice, some of our kicking segments struggled a little bit and there was a reaction from our players because, from their perspective, they have only seen James McCourt and Blake Hayes kick,’’ Bielema said. “They thought that was the norm. What they didn’t realize is that they just witnessed something that as long as they play the game, they may not have another two guys as gifted and perform at the level those guys performed at. They didn’t understand that and they started to chatter a little bit.
“I wanted our people to understand that we have to live in the moment we are in. I think both of these kids (Griffin and Robertson) have all the ability in the world. They just have to go through some struggles.’’
Bielema pointed out that Griffin bounced back from making just 1-of-3 field goals in the win over Wyoming to make two big kicks including that 48-yarder that gave Illinois a 20-16 advantage late in the fourth quarter.
“I really enjoyed that,’’ Bielema said. “I think he will do the same thing here (after Virginia) and we will build it with confidence.
“The good news is both of the kicks that Caleb missed on Saturday were good, full kicks. They were just a little off.’’
Griffin missed a 31-yarder to the left of the uprights in the third quarter and then missed a 45-yarder to right in the fourth quarter.
“He really jammed himself up on the one kick, the 45-yarder,’’ Snyder said. “Practice-wise and where he’s at, I think it’s all going to start coming together quick for Caleb.’’
And why does Snyder believe that?
“Caleb is very strong mentally, as far as he approaches the game, he can get rid of the last kick pretty quickly. Which is really good, it’s a trait you want to have as a kicker or punter,’’ Snyder said. “Where he’s at in the mental state of mind — I have a lot of faith in him there.
“He just needs to get on the field and get that consistent hit. That’s where we have to get to, now. I think we will be getting there pretty quick.’’
Bielema also pointed out that Griffin made an extra point this year when the ball was lying on the ground.
“That was the operation, that’s not on the kicker,’’ he said. “But as soon as the kicker has to worry about the operation, that isn’t good either.
“During this bye week, we have given our guys a lot of time but the guys that aren’t getting that time off are the specialists. They are getting better every day.’’
Griffin and Robertson will get a chance to show their improvement this Thursday when Illinois host Chattanooga in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Memorial Stadium.
Pearl still on the mend
Bieleman admitted that Illinois pulled Julian Pearl from his left tackle position in the second half of the Virginia game to protect his ankle.
The Danville native had missed the game at Indiana after sustaining the injury the day before the game.
“At halftime, we felt pretty confident with where we were at, so in the second half, we got him out so that he didn’t regress,’’ said Bielema, who admitted his recovery came quicker than he thought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.