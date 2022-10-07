CHAMPAIGN — Four-game winning streaks haven’t happened a lot for the Illinois football program in the past 10 years.
Actually, it’s only happened once. In 2019, the last time the Fighting Illini played in a bowl game, they won four straight starting with a triumph over Wisconsin but that streak ended with a loss to Iowa.
Today, Illinois will be looking to match the win streak of the 2019 team when the Illini host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Illinois will also be looking to extend its home winning streak to five games that started with last year’s win over Northwestern in the season finale.
“There are a lot of reasons to get excited,’’ said Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who also noted that it will be just the third night home conference game in the past 14 years.
And while last week’s game had a lot of attention because it was Bielema’s first game back in Wisconsin, an 34-10 win for Illinois, this week’s game probably takes on a little more significance since Iowa is his alma mater and where he got his start at a college football coach.
“I was a player there, was a graduate assistant there, I got my first coaching job there,’’ Bielema said. “I was part of two staffs there. I was part of the staff that’s there now. I think I actually probably have more history because it’s a little bit different look at Iowa, but that doesn’t factor into anything.’’
Bielema actually has a Tiger Hawk tattoo (Iowa’s logo) on his left calf. It’s something he got back in 1990 while attending the school in Iowa City.
“It’s a hell of an idea when you’re 19,’’ said Bielema, a native of Prophetstown.
With that in mind, Bielema reminded his players about the importance of turning the page on the Wisconsin game and moving onto today’s matchup with the Hawkeyes, who are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten West Division.
“We put the game to bed on Sunday when we watched the film and had our victory meal,’’ he said. “It’s all about Iowa this week.’’
The Hawkeyes are a team with question marks on the offensive side of the football, but a defense that has held their opponents to just 50 points (10.0 per game).
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is averaging just 154 passing yard per game, while the running back tandem of Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson have combined to run for just 410 yards this season.
Conversely, Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,121 yards and running back Chase Brown has an NCAA-leading 733 rushing yards, an average of 146.6 per game.
“Obviously facing a big challenge this weekend,’’ said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “They’re strong up front on both sides of the football. They have an outstanding running back, not just a good running back, very productive. Their receivers are making plays. The quarterback is a newcomer who has done a very nice job for them. He’s playing really well right now.’’
And while Ferentz was impressed with the Illinois offense, he saved his best compliments for the defense, which is ranked third nationally, allowing just 229.2 yards per game. Iowa is No. 7 at 254.4.
“They’re pretty much nationally ranked in every category,’’ he said. “They have earned those stats. They’re playing well right now, playing with confidence and are very aggressive.
“They’re a talented football team, very confident and we’re going on the road to play in a tough environment.’’
Bielema is hoping that is the case tonight as he encouraged Illini fans to show out for this contest.
“If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, if you’re thinking about it, bring a friend, bring a buddy, bring a couple buddies, bring a bus, I don’t care. Let’s show up and be loud on Saturday because I think it’s going to be a great environment for college football,’’ he said.
While neither team is rated, Illinois did receive some votes this week. With Kansas moving into the top-25 this week, Illinois now has the longest streak of any power-5 team since being ranked.
“I didn’t even know we got votes,’’ Bielema said. “Some people have been asking me, ‘Do you think you should be ranked?’ I said, ‘No, but I did think we’d get some recognition.’ We haven’t played a ranked opponent in this level.
“We’re kind of finding our way. I’m excited for that. That’s a good indication. We’ve been talking to our players about getting respect and you get respect one day at a time, but if people are starting to respect us, that’s a great thing. We’ve obviously have a long way to go.’’
Danville native Caleb Griffin was limited to just field goals and extra points during Saturday’s win over Wisconsin, as he was 4-for-4 on extra points and he made field goals from 44 and 31 yards.
“I think it was two or three weeks ago he (Griffin) got a little bit sore with a lower-leg injury, so we’ve been trying to work out way through that,’’ Bielema said. “I just felt the best chance for him to be able to help us win and do what he could without putting him in jeopardy or harming it further was to stick to him on PATs and field goals. Fabrizio (Pinton) and Will (McManus) handled the kickoffs.
“Caleb is our guy we like to handle (all facets) of the kicking game, but if he can’t, that will be our same plan this week.’’
Illinois announced on Friday that former Fighting Illini football player Tim McCarthy will serve as the honorary captain for today’s game with Iowa.
McCarthy was a four-year member of the Illini football team and two-year letterwinner in 1969 and 1970. After a season on the scout team, McCarthy excelled as a sophomore at strong safety and was awarded a scholarship by head coach Jim Valek and eventually became a starter.
McCarthy’s success story was just beginning when he became a starter for the Illini. He would later become a Secret Service agent and an American hero by taking a bullet for President Ronald Reagan.
McCarthy has left an incredible mark on his alma mater and the Illinois football program, embodying what it means to be an Illini. The Tim McCarthy Scholarship was announced last season and tight end Michael Marchese was the first ever recipient.
Tonight’s game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and it can be heard locally on the Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
