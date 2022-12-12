CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named to the Associated Press All-American First Team on Monday.
Witherspoon leads the nation in recpetion percentage against (33.8), and forced incompetions (16) and is sixth in the nation in passes defensed (17) and allowed fewer than 35 receiving yardsin 11 of 12 games this season.
The junior was named the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, one of the finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.
Two other Illini made the second team. Junior running back Chase Brown was the nations second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards and was third in the nation in all-purpose yards (1,883), second in the nation in rush of 10 yards and more (48) and tied for the national lead in 100-yard games (10). Brown was also a Doak Walker Award Finalist.
Sophomore defensive lineman, Jer’Zhan Newton won All-Big Ten first team honors an dleads the nation in quarterback hits (19) an ds sixth in QB pressures (55), He is tied for the national lead in tackles for loss among interior defensive linemen with 14.0 and leads Illinois with 5.5 sacks.
Senior offensive Alex Palczewski made the third team. Palczewski went 428 pass block snaps with out allowing a sack this season and is the Big Ten record holder in career starts.
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was one of three Southern California players selected to the first team.
Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. The AP All-America team is presented by Regions Bank.
Williams, named last week the AP player of the year, became the eighth USC player to win the Heisman over the weekend after accounting for 47 touchdowns this season and leadking USC to the Pac-12 title game.
The Trojans also had center Brett Neilon and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon selected to the third team.
Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was selected to the first team for the second straight season, along with Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player for the second year in a row.
Joining Williams in the All-America first-team backfield is Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Michigan’s Blake Corum.
Michigan also had center Olusegun Oluwatimi and kicker Jake Moody picked for the second team.
The second-ranked Wolverines face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Horned Frogs’ lone first-team All-American was defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. TCU quarterback Max Duggan and guard Steve Avila made the second team.
Top-ranked Georgia placed two players on the first-team defense with tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith. Tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson were second-team selections.
The Bulldogs face No. 4 Ohio State in the CFP’s Peach Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was Ohio State’s only first-team All-American, but the Buckeyes added four players on the second team: Offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman.
