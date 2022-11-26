CHAMPAIGN — After a emotional week for Illinois coach Bret Bielema, the Illini hopes to snap a three-game losing streak and end the season on a good note.
The Illini will travel to Ryan Field to play Northwestern today for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.
The week leading up to this game was a week for Bielema to mourn the passing of his mother and the Illini to get over a close 19-17 loss to Michigan.
“It was hard. Last Thursday, Friday and early Saturday was very emotional,” Bielema said. “Sunday was very tough because I met up with my family and we had the visitation Sunday night and a lot of people passed through our little community and that gave me reprieve as I had a chance to see old faces and that meant the world to me.
“I heard stories about her that I have never heard before from people I have never met and the service was a great day of celebration. I spoke and that helped in my recovery process and was able to shares stories. She was a very giving person and it was never about here. It was about other people.”
After coming back late Monday, Bielema and the team started to focus on Northwestern and with no classes this week, it was a little easier to focus.
“It was an unique week and it focuses them on playing Northwestern and trying to get a win in this rivalry game against a team we respect a lot,” Bielema said. “I think we built it last year. I think we said it last year that we felt out of balance on our side for a team that lost six in a row to them. We talked to them about respect and we played very well and that is my challenge this week.”
Bielema said that the team is healthy as players who had injury issues are getting better.
“Pat Bryant was out there today full go, T(yler) Strain was full go, Josh McCray) was out a the beginning of practice and Jordan Slaughter is on the right direction as far as where he wants to be,” Bielema said. “We are healthy for this game and with me being out Sunday and Monday.”
While the Wildcats are 1-10, Bielema and the Illini are not taking them lightly at all.
“Northwestern is 1-10 but they have played very good. I think if you ask Ohio State and Purdue, they will tell you they are a tough team,” Bielema said. “They are tough, physical and well-coached. They were in the championship game two years ago, so it is not like they don’t know how to win.
“I love their running back (Evan Hull) and he continues to do good things, I think they are an opportunistic defense. They have had some injuries and one ting they I can say is that they are physical, very tough and they play very hard. They are a team that shows up to play.”
For the Illini to win, Bielema said that they have to correct the little mistakes that have kept them from getting wins for the last month.
“When we play well on special teams, we play well. When we misfire, that is where we get into trouble. We have to do better in coverage and in our kickoff and punt receiving to get a position. The punt game is about the operation, protection and the kick. lane Hansen has been good and the protection has been pretty good. When we play well in one phase, we do well overall. In these last few losses, there have been one little thing in all areas on offense, defense and special teams. We are not a team that can afford to be dysfunctional.”
The game will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and will be on the radio courtesy of the Busey Bank Illini Network and will be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
