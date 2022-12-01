CHAMPAIGN — After a strong regular season, the University of Illinois football team reaped the awards this week from the Big Ten, including two Danville natives on the team.
Kicker Caleb Griffin was named honorable mention from the coaches. Griffin went 13-for-17 in field goals and 31-for-31 on extra points and is ranked fourth in the Big Ten with a touchback percentage of 64.6 percent on kickoffs.
Left Tackle Julian Pearl was named honorable mention from coaches and media. He started 11 of 12 games, allowed only two saves in the last 10 games and helped the running game have a strong season.
Chase Brown was named All-Big Ten Second Team from coaches and media. The Doak Walker Award finalist is the nation’s second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards and is third in the nation in all-purpose yards (1,883). second in the nation in rushers of 10 plus yards (48) and is tied for the national lead in 100-yard games (10).
Quarterback Tommy DeVito was named honorable mention by the media. DeViro is on pace to set the Illinois single-season records incompletion percentage (69.9) and Passing efficiency (142.3) and has passed for 2,397 yards with 15 touchdowns passing and five rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches and media with 72 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns.
Offensive tackle Alex Palczewski won the Big Ten Sportsmanship award and the All-Big Ten Second team from the medial and the Third team from the coaches. Center Alex Pihlstrom was named All-Big Ten Second team from the media and honorable mention from the media, guard Isaiah Adams was named to the Third team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches and guard Zy Crisler was named honorable mention by the coaches.
On defense, defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named defensive back of the year and All-Big Ten First Team from the coaches and media. The Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and Jim Thorpe Award finalist had 16 force incompletions to lead the nations and leads the nations in receptions percentage against (33.8). He is the first first team cornerback for the Illini since Vontae Davis in 2008.
Defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by coaches an media. He leads the nation in quarterback hits with 19 and sixth in QB pressures with 55. He has 5.5. sacks and is the first tackle to earn first-team honors since Mel Agee in 1990.
Defensive back Sydney Brown was named first team by the coaches and second team by the medial. Brown tied for the national lead in interceptions with six and is second in the team in tackles with 59 and fellow DB Jartavius Martin was second team in media and third team by the coaches with 59 tackles, three interceptions and two force fumbles. Kendall Smith was named honorable mention by the media with four interceptions.
In the line, Keith Randolph Jr. was in the All-Big Ten Third Team by coaches and media with 51 tackles and five sacks and fellow linemen Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas were named honorable mention.
Linebackers Tarique Barnes and Issac Darkangelo were named honorable mention by coaches and media. Barnes had 40 tackles and 1.5 sacks and Darkangelo had 67 tackles to lead the team.
