CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2015, the Illinois Fighting Illini defense held an opponent scoreless.
Illinois (3-1) limited Chattanooga to just 142 yards of total offense on its way to a 31-0 victory Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
Offensively, the Fighting Illini had a season-high 502 yards as quarterback Tommy Devito threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Chase Brown had 108 rushing yards and receivers Pat Bryant (112) and Isaiah Williams (103) each went over the 100-yard mark.
Check out Saturday's editions of the Commercial-News, both print and online, for a complete recap of the victory.
