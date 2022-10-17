Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.