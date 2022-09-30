Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema meet after Wisconsin defeated Illinois 24-0 on Oct. 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Bielema and Chryst will square off again today as the Illini travel to Madison, Wis., to play the Badgers. It will be the first time that Bielema has returned to Camp Randall Stadium since coaching at Wisconsin from 2006-12.