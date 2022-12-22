CHAMPAIGN — On Tuesday, University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema signed a contract extension and on Wednesday, he signed up 21 new players on National Signing Day
Seven of the signees are from Illinois, with two players from IHSA Class 6A Champions East St. Louis in linebacker Jojo Hayden and offensive lineman Brandon Henderson.
Hayden is a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star recruit by 24/7Sports, ESPN and ON3.
He was a two-time 6A All-State selection and had 92 tackles and nine sacks in his senior season. Henderson is a three-star recruit and was an All-State honorable mention.
Other Illinois recruits included punter Declan Duley from El Paso, outside linebacker Pat Farrell from Oak Lawn, running back Kaden Feagin from Atwood and offensive linemen TJ McMillen and kicker David Olano from Naperville.
Feagin was a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and had 2,300 total yards, 37 touchdowns, 82 tackles and two interceptions at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and is ranked in the top 10 in the state by ESPN, Rivals, 247sports and O3 and is ranked in the top 25 in the nations in his position by those same organizations.
McMillen had 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior and was named to the Class 4A All-State team.
Olano, Duley and Farrell are all three-star recruits by the major services.
Bielema brought in five players from Florida in defensive back Janiem Clakre, tight end Nate Guinn, athlete Kenari Wilcher, linebacker Trey Smith and defensive back Zach Tobe. All of them are three-star recruits.
There were also two Michigan players signed in defensive lineman Mason Muragin and Jeremiah Warren. Bother were three-star recruits with Muragin named 2022 Metro Detroit Defensive Player of the Year for De La Salle High School in Macomb, Mich.
Illinois signed two players from New Jersey with offensive lineman Zach Aamland and defensive back Saboor Karriem.
Karriem was a four-star recruit by 247sports composite and had 45 tackles, two interceptions and a blocked kick.
Aamland was a three-star recruit and ranks in the top 25 in New Jersey by Rivals and 247 Sports.
The Illini had two transfers come in with offensive lineman Dezmond Schuster and defensive back Kaleb Patterson.
Patterson is a three-star juco recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and On3 and is ranked in the top 10 in position by those services. He had 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and broke up four passes for Pearl River Community College. Schuster, who played for Hutchinson Community College is the top offensive juco lineman according to ESPN and was second by 247 Sports.
The Illini got one player from Missouri with defensive lineman Alex Bray. Bray is a three-star recruit had holds the career and singles season sack record at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. and was an all-state. all-district and all-conference first team selection.
Wide receiver Collin Dixon caught 201 passes for 3,561 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career at Tallmadge (Ohio) High School. He was a two-time All-Ohio first team member and was 2022 Suburban League Offensive Player of the year and 20022 District Offensive Player of the Year.
The Illini also picked up a quarterback in Cal Swanson from Ardmore, Okla. Swanson a four-year letterwinner, was a three-star recruit and was ranked in the top 40 in quarterbacks by Rivals, ESPN and ON3 and in the top 10 statewide in all three services.
The class is Illinois’ highest ranked class since 2009 according to Rivals and higest ranked since 2011 accoring to 247Sports.
For Bielema, it was the second straight day of good news after getting rewarded with a six-year contract through the 2028 season.
Bielema, 13-11 with Illinois, gets a bump in salary from $4.2 million to $6 million. The deal, which is pending approval by the school’s board of trustees in January, includes various bonuses like a $500,000 annual retention incentive. He is also eligible for four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds — which were not disclosed in the announcement — are met.
“I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going,” Bielema said in a statement.
The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are wrapping up their best season since the 2007 Rose Bowl team won nine games. They were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for five straight weeks and made the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time.
They’re set to face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, after finishing with losing records the previous 10 years.
