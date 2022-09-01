BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Staring the season with a victory doesn’t always lead to success.
In the past 10 college football seasons, Illinois has won it’s season opener nine times and in that stretch the Fighting Illini have played in just two bowl games.
So after an impressive 38-6 triumph over the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday in Champaign, Illinois will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in the Bret Bielema era and its first 2-0 start since 2019 when the Illini advanced to the Redbox Bowl.
But, to get there, Illinois will need to beat the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington for the first time since 2011. The teams have played each other since 2017.
“Last season we followed it up with a loss,’’ said Bielema as Illinois opened last year with a 30-22 win over Nebraska and then lost Texas-San Antonio. “We couldn’t put two back-to-back weeks together to win games. That is a tremendous challenge and calling for us.
“I’m excited to see if we have made that growth.’’
And while Illinois has a game under its belt, the Indiana Hoosiers will be opening their season this Friday night. Indiana lost eight straight to finish the 2021 season, which has led to a lot of changes for head coach Tom Allen.
“They’ve got two new coordinators,’’ Bielema said. “We don’t know what is going to be like, so a lot of Friday will be about the ability to be aware and adjust through the course of the game, as well as handle the moments.
“They have also had a lot of turnover offensively, defensively and on special teams. A lot of new players coming out of the portal world.’’
And while there is a lot of unknowns for Indiana.
The Illini know that the Hoosiers got an opportunity last week to see how Illinois played with Tommy DeVito, a Syracuse transfer, at quarterback and Barry Lunney Jr. calling the offensive plays.
“Anything that we put on film last week, we have to figure they will game plan for,’’ Bielema said. “I made that point emphatically this week, just like we are preparing a scout on them, they are preparing one on us.’’
So, what did the Hoosiers see in the Illini?
Senior running back Chase Brown, who was the co-Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week, rushed for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving.
DeVito completed 72.9 percent of his passes (27-of-37) for 194 yards and two scores.
“There was a lot of positives on the offensive side of the ball,’’ Bielema said.
Especially with an offensive line that had only one player — Alex Palczewski — starting at the same position he did a year ago. Former Danville standout Julian Pearl, who was a starter last year at right guard, got his first start at left tackle, while Alex Pihlstrom got his first start at center with junior college transfers Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams starting at the guards.
That group helped the Illini roll up 260 rushing yards and DeVito wasn’t sacked and he was only hit once.
“Tommy had been sacked 86 times in his two years at Syracuse,’’ Bielema said. “When you keep your quarterback on his feet there is a lot of good things that can happen.’’
Pearl was actually disappointed that DeVito got hit.
“We definitely take pride in Tommy being clean,’’ he said. “Personally, I want to take back that hit ... (not giving up a sack) is something you can hang your hat on — knowing in the past two seasons what he went through and we were alleviate some of that pressure.’’
And what is the lineman looking at for this week’s game with Indiana?
“The biggest point we took from Saturday was putting it to bed quickly,’’ Pearl said. “We took our coaching points, hopefully, we learned from them and we got right into Indiana.’’
Pearl wasn’t the only former Danville standout to contribute for Illinois.
Kicker Caleb Griffin was 5-for-5 on extra points and he was 1-of-3 on field goals, missing from 42 and 51 yards, but Bielema was still pleased.
“Even though you want to see him convert on those two field goals, he hit the ball extremely well on his kickoffs,’’ said Bielema as Griffin average 65.1 yards per kickoffs with five of the seven resulting in touchbacks.
Illinois will be without sophomore running back Josh McCray this Friday as he sustained a knee injury in the win over Wyoming.
Reggie Love III and Chase Hayden, who combined for 76 yards and a touchdown, will move into the backup position behind Brown and Bielema said that former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout Aidan Laugherym a freshman, could also get some carries this week.
Kickoff this Friday night is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on Fox Sports 1, while it can be heard locally on the Illini Sports Network, including Danville’s WDNL-FM 102.1.
