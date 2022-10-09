CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema believes that all athletic programs are defined by how they overcome adversity.
On Saturday night, the Fighting Illini lost four starters including starting quarterback Tommy Devito, explosive wide receiver Isaiah Williams and kicker Caleb Griffin, a former standout at Danville.
But at the end of the day, it was backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski leading Illinois on a game-winning drive that was capped by a 36-yard field goal from backup kicker Fabrizio Pinton, a redshirt freshman, giving the Fighting Illini a hard-fought 9-6 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes before 44,910 fans at Memorial Stadium.
“Artur and Fabrizio came in there and did what we asked of them,’’ Bielema said. “I give a lot of credit to our coaches to have those guys ready. On Wednesday, I always challenge our guys to do something they’ve never done and to make this the best Wednesday of the year.
“I said this Wednesday, ‘Hey why don’t we make a concerted effort to make our twos as good as we possibly can today because somebody is going to get called on.’ Unfortunately that ended up coming true, but our guys did champion the moment. Art came up and said, ‘Been there, done this, coach.’ I said, ‘Absolutely,’ and good things get rewarded, I couldn’t be happier for our players.”
For Pinton, this was his first opportunity to kick for Illinois. The redshirt walk-on is a transfer from the Air Force Academy and he played high school football for The Woodlands in Texas.
“I found out during warmups,’’ Pinton said.
Bielema added that the original plan was for Griffin, who has been dealing with a right leg injury, to kick all the field goals from the 25-yard line and in and that Pinton would take all of the long-ranged attempts.
“Caleb kicked on Thursday and felt really good,’’ Bielema said. “I give Caleb a lot of credit, he knew enough to back out during pregame warmups. He kicked that PAT (extra-point kick) during warmup and you could just tell.’’
Pinton made his first attempt for 27 yards in the first quarter and he had a 37-yarder in the second quarter, but his third attempt with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left proved to be the difference in a battle of defensive teams.
“I just stuck to my roots, went out there and kicked the ball through the uprights,’’ said Pinton, who made a game-winning 55-yarder in a second round high school playoff game. “How I prepared that one was the same way that I prepared for this one. I’ve been there. It’s nothing new. It’s just kicking the ball like we practice every day.’’
But, before Pinton’s heroics, Illinois has to survive a critical video review.
On third down-and-9 at the Iowa 18, Sitkowski was forced to scramble, as he went to the ground the ball came out and Iowa’s Riley Moss picked up the ball and raced 82 yards for an apparent game-winning touchdown.
“I went to Coach B (Bielema) and told him my elbow hit the ground,’’ said Sitkowski.
After a lengthy review, which probably felt like hours to everyone clad in orange, Big Ten Official Greg Blum announced the play was overturned as Sitkowski’s elbow had indeed hit the turf before the ball came out.
“Long time. A long time,’’ Sitkowski said of the review. “Honestly, I’m just happy that we got the win. I really am. That was something else.
“You just hope and pray, fingers crossed when it goes to review.’’
That set the stage for Pinton, whose kick sailed right through the middle of the uprights.
But, Iowa wasn’t done. The Hawkeyes had two more opportunities. Their first possession after the Pinton’s field goal ended with an interception by freshman Matthew Bailey.
Illinois (5-1 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten West) still wasn’t able to run out the clock as Iowa used all of its timeouts to get the ball back with 1:12 remaining.
The Hawkeyes were unable to get the ball over midfield and their final play started with a short pass to Sam LaPorta, who 9 catches for 100 yards, and then continued with five laterals and went from one side of the field to the other before finally Luke Lachey’s lateral went out of bounds.
Fighting Illini defensive players, who had held their four straight opponent at home without a touchdown, collapsed on the field as the celebration erupted.
“We have the best fire department in the history of the United States,’’ said Bielema, noting the Illinois defensive unit kept Iowa out of the end zone on multiple red zone possessions. “Our defense just continues to come in and put out fires left and right and they don’t bat an eye.’’
Illinois is the only team in FBS football to have not allowed a touchdown in a home game this season, and the Illini have only allowed three touchdowns in all six games this year.
“We take pride in that. That’s probably our biggest accomplishment,’’ said defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton, who had a game-high seven tackles. “As the game went on, we could feel Iowa slowly shutting down. We kept stopping the run, so once we stopped the run, we knew what we had to do in the pass game.’’
