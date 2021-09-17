BRADLEY — The Danville Area Community College cross country teams took part in the Tiger Cross Country Invitational hosted by Olivet Nazarene University on Friday.
In the men's race, Kolton Pearson had the highest finish for the Jaguars with a time of 20 minutes, 39 seconds, which was good for 65th place. Michael Moreman was 95th (32:47) and David Enjambre was 100th (33:18).
In the women's race, Meadow Kirby was 43rd (21:09), while Madison Hamilton was 61st (21:59) and Montana Reitsma was 109th (25:08).
