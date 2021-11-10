BISMARCK — Like most high school seniors, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier has spent a lot of time trying to decide his academic future.
But, it’s a little bit different for Mojonnier, who is an all-state cross country run and the 2021 IHSA Class 1A state champion in the 800 meters.
His decision was not only based on academics but also his athletic future.
On Wednesday afternoon, Mojonnier officially signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Illinois State University in Normal where he plans to run for the Redbird track program.
“This is a visual representation of all the work that I’ve put in to my craft,’’ Mojonnier said. “I’m glad to get it over with so I can just focus on track and running.
“I’ve been constantly thinking about schools, coaches. Thinking about where I want to do and what I needed to do to get there and things like that. After taking my visits, I decided on Illinois State and that was a big weight off of my shoulders.’’
So, why did Mojonnier select Illinois State over Missouri?
“I got a scholarship from Illinois State, so that went a long way, while at Missouri, I was going to be walk-on,’’ Mojonnier said. “And honestly, I didn’t want to be too far from home.
“Also, at Missouri, I was going to run both cross country and track and they were going to redshirt me. At Illinois State, I can run just track and I’m hoping to be out of there in four years.’’
While Mojonnier is an all-state performer in cross country, he quickly says that track has always been his favorite.
“I will do both if they want me to, but Illinois State said they wanted me for track and my scholarship is for track,’’ he said. “I will train with the cross country team, but I don’t have to run cross country if I don’t want to.
“I just like track a lot more. I’ve had success in cross country, but it’s not the same for me.’’
Mojonnier plans to major in business at Illinois State as his career aspiration is to work with risk management.
“That was a big reason why I chose Illinois State, because they have a really good business program,’’ he said.
The Redbirds also have a really good track & field program as they have been named the Missouri Valley Conference program of the year three straight times and the men’s team was second in both the indoor and outdoor MVC Championships this past year.
