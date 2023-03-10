CHICAGO — Illinois players Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. lamented earlier this week how the Fighting Illini hadn’t played a full 40-minute game this season.
According to them, that was going to be the key to beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
They were right.
Illinois didn’t play a full 40-minute game and Penn State came away with its third straight victory this season as the Nittany Lions behind a game-high 20 points from Andrew Funk defeated the Fighting Illini 79-76 at the United Center in Chicago.
“I think it’s just the matchup,’’ said Hawkins.
And just like the previous two victories for Penn State, it was a combination of Jalen Pickett and Funk creating all of the problems for the Illinois defense.
Funk scored 17 second-half points, while Pickett had nine points and five assists in the final 20 minutes.
“They made shots,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They do a great job of guard-on-guard screening and getting a matchup that they like, and then Pickett just literally takes the ball and pounds nails until he gets it where he wants.
“It’s all about matchups, and they’re a tough matchup for us. Any mistake we made defensively, they have taken advantage of it.’’
In three games this season against the Illini, Funk has scored 50 points (16.7 per game), while Pickett is averaging 24.3 points and 7.3 assists per contest.
And that doesn’t include the 18 points from Camryen Winter nor the 17 points from Seth Lundy on Thursday.
“Obviously, we haven’t figured out what the sauce is to beat them,’’ said Underwood.
But, at least, this matchup was a little more competitive. There more lead changes (13) than the two previous meetings combined (8).
The Illini (20-12) led by as much as six points (46-40) with 14 minutes, 18 seconds left, but that three-point play by Dain Dainja seemingly flipped the momentum to the Nittany Lions when Dainja got called for a “dead ball Class A Technical.”
While celebrating his basket, Dainja accidently headbutted Penn State’s Myles Dread.
Funk made the two free throws and on the ensuing possession buried a 3-pointer cutting the Illini lead down one at 46-45.
“I had scored, and it was really — I just celebrated. I didn’t see him. I had my eyes closed, so I didn’t know he was right in front of me so I ran into him,’’ said Dainja. “I tried to talk to the ref about it, but he said things about concussions and stuff like that.’’
Funk acknowledged it was a turning point for the Nittany Lions, who improved to 20-12.
“It almost feels like we get a little bit of break with the technical foul and shooting two free throws,’’ he said. “It’s like we said, again, just using that momentum. We know we’ve played in a lot of tight games as well is the other thing. So trusting the guys around you to make plays and make shots, and I think that led to us really bearing down on defense, which was the bigger momentum swing.’’
Penn State would outscore 17-4 over a 6-minute stretch late in the second half building a 72-60 lead as Illinois would make just 1-of-5 shots from the the field and the Illini were successful on just 2-of-6 free throws.
“We didn’t play good enough,’’ said Shannon, who had a team-high 19 points. “We didn’t shoot good enough to win.
“I feel like we played hard. We just had a couple mistakes.’’
Illinois attempted a comeback in the final 90 seconds and got as close as the final score, 79-76, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jayden Epps, who returned to the court after missing two games with a concussion.
Joining Shannon in double figures for Illinois was Hawkins with 17 and Dainja had 13.
Up next for Illinois will be a postseason tournament berth — presumably the NCAA Tournament.
The official announcement of the NCAA Tournament Pairings will be made at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Illini will be looking for its third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
