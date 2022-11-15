CHAMPAIGN — Red-hot shooting leads to a quick start and an easy victory for the No. 19-rated Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday night.
Illinois scored the game's first eight points on its way to a 103-65 victory over the Monmouth Hawks at the State Farm Center.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a career-best 30 points, while freshman Jayden Epps had a career-high 21 in just his third collegiate contest with the Illini, who improved to 3-0.
The Illini, who made just 1-of-18 shots to open their victory over Missouri-Kansas City on Friday night, started Monday's game against the Hawks with five consecutive made shots, including four 3-pointers.
"I liked that a lot better than I liked the 1-for-18 start in our previous outing,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "So, I think you can see we spent a little time trying to clean up that side of the ball.''
Joining Shannon and Epps in double figures was Dain Dainja, who had 15 points but the sophomore failed to get his third straight double-double as he finished with just four rebounds.
The Illini had a season-high 21 assists in the victory as freshman Skyy Clark had a game-high six, but they also had 18 turnovers.
Andrew Ball came off the bench to score a team-high 13 for Monmouth, who fell to 0-3 with the loss.
See Thursday's printed edition of the Commercial-News for the complete recap.
