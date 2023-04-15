DANVILLE — After a memorable NJCAA Division II National Tournament, it was announced that more memories will be coming to the Mary Miller Complex.
Danville Area Community College got the OK on Friday that it will be hosting the 2024 and 2025 tournaments from the NJCAA Board of Regents.
“We knew back in August, we were putting in a bid for two years and we met all the requirements of what they were looking for, especially with how they were going to modify the tournament,” Tournament director Brian Hensgen said. “Danville and our community is second to none in our proposals. We focused on what we can provide and it worked out.”
With changes like the new scoreboard last year and the media suite this year, Hensgen said it helped with representatives.
“There was no doubt that the changes in the gym worked as they saw the evolution of the tournament,” Hensgen said. “A lot of things have happened in the last few years and that was to show that Danville Area Community College and this town can continue to support this national event and the environment helped. The representatives came back and talked about the atmosphere and how the community did in supporting the tournament.”
Next year’s tournament will add a new wrinkle with four more teams and an extra day and Hensgen said the work is starting.
“The work has already started because we have been saving blocks of hotel rooms for teams to ensure we have everything covered,” Hensgen said. “They are finalizing how the tournament is going to go but it will be an long and exciting week of basketball for the Danville Area.”
While the tournament is set for the next two years, Hensgen will try to start the push for a more permanent situation for Danville to host.
“That’s always a goal of ours,” Hensgen said. “We would like to have that so we can continue to make improvements to the facility and investments to make everything good and make everything more memorable for folks coming in. It helps to have long-term commitments so you can figure out a lot of things, but we will take what we can get.
“A two-year commitment is nice, but in the next year or so, we are going to approach this and see what we can stand. In 2019, we asked for a long-term situation and that was after Dick Shockey died and there were some uncertainty to entertain that notion because they were not sure how it would go without his leadership, but I think they are now very confident in what is going on here and we hope it can help in discussing that.”
But whatever happens in the future, Hensgen is just happy about Friday’s result.
“We are extremely happy today. You never knew what was going to happen and it showcases that Danville has made a mark in the NJCAA.”
Milwaukee Area Tech won the National Championship last month in the tournament with the host Jaguars taking third.
