DANVILLE — Thanks to very historic seasons, two Danville Area Community College basketball players were named NJCAA Division II All-Americans recently.
DACC women’s basketball sophomore guard Alexus Mobley was named to women’s first team while DACC men’s basketball sophomore forward Kendall Taylor was named to the men’s second team.
Mobley, from Indianapolis, led the Lady Jaguars to a 20-11 overall record and a eighth-place finish in the program’s first NJCAA Division II National Tournament. She had 21.8 points per game and 6.5 rebounds to lead the team ans shot 50.3 percent from the field, 27.6 percent from the 3-point line and 70.5 percent from the free-throw line.
She was named Mid-West Athletic Conference and Region 24 Conference Player of the Year and added an All-Tournament Team selection at the national tournament, during which she scored 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in a win against Delta.
“Alexus is the best player to ever step foot in Danville Area Community College and the women’s program goes back into the 60’s,” DACC head coach Erika Harris said after the tournament. “She has set the bar high for any athlete to come here. It will be extremely hard for her to fit in those shoes. It will be hard because of her work, her intent, competitiveness. People will have to talk about Alexus Mobley in DACC history and I am so proud of her.”
Taylor averaged 14 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Jaguars, who had a 27-5 overall record and won the Mid-West Athletic Conference and the Region 24 title before taking third at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The sophomore from Sacramento, Calif. was named to the MWAC All-Conference First Team, Region 24 All-Tournament Team and the NJCCA Division II National Tournament All-Tournament Team.
He shot 51.8 percent from the field and 78.5 percent from the 3-point line and scored in double digits in all but five games. His biggest games included a 26-point game against Lincoln Land, 22 points against Spoon River and 21 points in the NJCAA Final Four game against Macomb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.