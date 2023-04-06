Danville Area Community College sophomore Kendall Taylor looks to shoot while guarded by Parkland College sophomore Don Coats III during the second half of the Region 24 Championships last month. Taylor was named to the NJCAA Division II Second Team, while DACC women’s basketball player Alexus Mobley was named to the NJCAA Division II First Team.

