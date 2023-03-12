CHAMPAIGN — The top-seeded Danville Area Community College Jaguars took care of business Saturday afternoon in the NJCAA Region 24 semifinals.
The top-seeded Jaguars (23-4) got contributions from 13 players with 10 of them scoring points in a 86-71 triumph over the Spoon River Snappers at the Dodds Athletic Complex.
"I thought we played really well,'' DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. "I really wanted to keep their minutes down today and we were able to do that.''
DACC didn't have a single player play more than 30 minutes and only Ramelle Arnold played more that 25 minutes in the semifinal victory.
And it seemed like that depth took it's toll on the Snappers as the Jaguars ended the first half on a 22-6 run, taking a 46-26 lead at halftime.
"It's all about our work ethic and our game plan,'' said sophomore Dameriz Merriweather. "If we execute, we are going to get good results.''
Merriweather, who came off the bench for DACC, scored eight of his game-high 17 points during the first-half run as the Jaguars bench outscored the Snappers 47-27.
"It was just the energy and the flow of the game,'' Merriwather said. "When we get to knocking down shots it's a domino effect.''
The Jaguars kept rolling into the second half, building a 30-point lead (61-31) with just under 15 minutes to play in the contest.
That allowed Gouard to use everyone on his bench, including sophomore Ahmoni Weston.
"I definitely wanted to get the starters out, but Ahmoni Weston hasn't played since November because of injury,'' said Gouard. "I know that value that he can bring to this team and getting him a few minutes today is going to be valuable in the region championship.''
Joining Merriweather in double figures for DACC was Arnold with 14, Kendall Taylor had 14, and Trevin Williams chipped in with 11. Sophomore forward Stephen Atkinson came off the bench to pull down a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with 8 points.
DACC advances to play Parkland College in Sunday's championship game at 2 p.m.
