CHAMPAIGN — Most coaches are very selective when it comes to complimenting their team.
So when the Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team defeated Parkland College 71-47 for the Region 24 District Championship on Sunday at the Dodds Athletic Complex in Champaign, Jaguars coach DaJuan Gouard let something slip in his postgame celebration.
“I don’t want to tell (the team), but for probably 35 minutes, it was a great all-around game,’’ said Gouard. “The guys were ready for the moment. That’s something we have talked about, when the moment gets here, we have to be ready. All year, we have step up to that with some of the teams that we beat.’’
DACC, rated No. 4 in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, will makes it 10th appearance in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with the victory.
“We really wanted this,’’ said sophomore Kendall Taylor, who had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. “This is something we have been working for all year. We came out with energy, we played hard the whole game and we ended up with the win.’’
And the only time that the Jaguars (24-4) trailed in the 40-minute contest was before the opening tip.
DACC was assessed a technical foul for dunking in pregame warmups and Parkland’s Sean Ealy converted the free throw giving the Cobras a 1-0 lead.
Over the next 10 minutes of the first half, the Jaguars went on a 19-3 run, including holding the Cobras scoreless for nearly 8 minutes.
“Mainly defense,’’ said DACC sophomore Ramelle Arnold when asked what was key to his team’s success. “We pride ourselves on defense. Coach emphasizes defense every day and we hang our hats on our defense.
“To win championships, it starts with defense.’’
But, just how good was the Jaguars defense on Sunday?
“We charted having three consecutive stops nine times in the first half,’’ Gouard said. “When you are playing on someone’s home floor, you have to go out and defend. If you can get them to miss some shots early — you can get them rattled a little bit and then you have a chance.’’
Parkland (18-13) actually missed nine of 10 shots in the game’s first 10 minutes and the Cobras had six turnovers during that stretch.
“How you start the game is somewhat telling of how the game is going to go,’’ said Taylor. “We got off to a good start and that just carried us throughout the game.’’
Gouard acknowledged defense and toughness were going to be the keys to his team’s success on Sunday.
“After watching the film from the two games we played against them during the season, I knew that we needed to do a better job of defending them and being tough,’’ Gouard said. “The first 10 minutes, we set the tone with defense and being tough.’’
And it didn’t stop with the first 10 minutes.
Parkland managed just 16 points on 23.1 percent shooting in the first half and the Jaguars outrebounded the Cobras 19-9.
“That is a testament to how well we were playing defense,’’ said Taylor, who had 8 points and 7 rebounds in the first half. “Finishing plays has been a point of emphasis for us this season, and getting rebounds is how you finish a good defensive play.’’
Not only does it end the defensive play, but it’s also the beginning for the offense.
“We believe in defense, boxing out, rebounding and then getting out on the break,’’ said Arnold, who scored 11 of his team-high 16 in the first half.
DACC extended its lead out to 30 points with a 12-2 run to start the second half as the Jaguars cruised to a 10th National Tournament appearance.
“This is really a blessing because of the hard work that we put into this season,’’ Arnold said. “We were a little shaky at the start of the year, but we bought into the system and it has paid off at the end.’’
Part of that shaky start for DACC can be attributed to injuries.
The Jaguars didn’t have a full lineup for most of the first month and then they lost sophomore point guard Ahmoni Weston to an injury.
“Our chemistry was a little off because of those early season injuries,’’ Gouard admitted. “If you would have told me before the season that Ahmoni Weston wouldn’t play for 20 game or so, I would have said that we were in trouble.
“But playing teams like Vincennes, Wabash Valley and Lake Land eventually paid off.’’
Weston made it back from injury for the Region 24 tournament, he had 4 points and an assist in four minutes against Parkland.
He was one of 10 players to dent the scoring column for DACC, while three others contributed with either rebounds or assists.
“Our depth is a big part of our success this season,’’ Arnold said. “We have five starters, but we have at least another five guys that can come off the bench and bring the same energy.’’
Gouard acknowledges this team is probably the deepest team he has had at DACC.
With the victory, the Jaguars get to return home to the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Complex for the 2023 NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
It’s the 10th overall appearance for DACC and its first since 2018.
The official pairings for this year’s tournament will be announced at 1 p.m. today on the NJCAA Website. The school will be hosting a watch party at the Mary Miller Complex beginning at 12:30 p.m. Immediately following the men’s bracket announcement, the NJCAA will announce the women’s bracket.
For the first time in school history, the Lady Jaguars earned a spot in the National Tournament with a victory over Lake Land.
“That is big time to have both of our basketball teams going to the National Tournament,’’ Gouard said. “Coach (Erika) Harris and those girls have worked their tails off. If there is any coach and team that deserves this — it’s them.’’
