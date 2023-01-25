CHAMPAIGN — After a tough loss to Indiana on Thursday, the Illinois men's basketball team had to make a statement on Tuesday.
The Illini used some good runs and some good defense as they were able to beat the Buckeyes 69-60.
"I was very pleased defensively tonight. You had the sixth-rated Kenpom team offensively and you know what they are capable of," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I think they were 18-of-50 from two and we wanted to make it hard for them to do anything."
The defense focused on Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, who scored 27 points against Iowa on Saturday and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. With Coleman Hawkins defending him, Sensabaugh had 14 points.
"I think Brice is a great freshman player and I thought Coleman did a good job on him," Underwood said. "He steps up to challenge Brice, who is coming off a 27-28 point game. Coleman has respect for his opponent but wants to make him work hard.
"I do get excited, but it is my assignment to win," Hawkins said. "Even thought they have the noise about the NBA around them, I know if we stop those guys, we can win. We locked into the scouting report and it worked well for us and we did a pretty good job."
Underwood said that it was the whole team that worked together to get the win at the State Farm Center.
"This was a team effort, I thought Ty Rodgers impacted the game and Brandon Leib even had a couple of blocks," Underwood said. "A few things that we talked about a ton was transition and keeping them out of that and we did good on that and rebounding. Coleman almost had an double-double and he was terriffic. He didn't have a great night from the 3, but he controlled the game on both ends."
Hawkins had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Illini, while Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points, Jayden Epps had 14 points in his second career start and Matthew Mayer had 12 points and eight rebounds after missing the Indiana game.
"Jayden was great," Underwood said. "Sencire has been incredible, but I think teams may have a different approach with Jayden is in the game and I thought we will see how that works."
"He's a great passer, can rebound and is a tough matchup for a big and can guard and guard and guard," Shannon said about Hawkins. "I feel that we are unbeatable when Coleman plays like that and we all played well tonight and we got together and made shots."
Rodgers had four points with eight rebounds.
"I feel like he was always confident," Shannon said. "Ty was always like that in practice and when his name got called, he came out and performed."
With the defense going, the Illini offense saw more times to make a move and they had a 48-31 lead with a 10-0 run in the second half to put the game away.
"Running good offense, it is about execution on the defensive end," Underwood said. "Sometimes a good defense is a great offense and in trying to execute it, we didn't have a lot of lightbulb turnovers. But we had to always get back because Sensabaugh is good on the court so I thought our attention to detail was perfect.
"We talk all the time: Offense is fleeting, defense win championships. We are going to win in this league by playing tougher. What this thing is all about is finding a way to win when the ball doesn't go in."
"It was setting better screens and harder cuts and getting into transitions," Hawkins said. "Sometimes we slow up. But if we get the outlets, the defense collapses and it is kind of confusing. It is great when we can get the ball and go when we get a stop."
Justice Sueing had 13 points for Ohio State, who are 11-9 and 3-6 in the Big Ten.
The Illini are 14-6 and 5-4 in the Big Ten and after a strong game in front of the Orange Krush, will travel to Madison, Wis. to play Wisconsin on Saturday.
"You always want to win at home. We talk about road wins are like stealing gold from Fort Knox, but we have to do it on Saturday," Underwood said. "It is fun to play in front of the best fans around and there is a different energy and it creates a different vibe."
But after a game like this, Underwood said that maybe the team is turning a corner.
"Guys are buying into working hard," Underwood said. "(Assistant coach Chester Frazier) does a great job and TA (Assistant coach Tim Anderson) deserves praise as well. They are starting to take identity at this side of the court and when we rebound like that, it puts a tough picture together. I like what we are doing, but we are making less mistakes and that is reflective of the coaching staff."
