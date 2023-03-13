CHAMPAIGN — Expectations in college athletics can be very fickle.
The Illinois men’s basketball team has learned this all too well this season.
Starting the year, most people were just hoping that the Fighting Illini would make their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. After wins over nationally-ranked teams UCLA and Texas, the idea of being one of the nation’s top seeds was considered a possibility. But in the last 10 games, Illinois went 4-6 and on Sunday, they were seeded ninth in the West Region with a first-round matchup against Arkansas on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.
“We are blessed and very fortunate,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “My hats off to our players for a job well done. Selection Sunday to me is one of the greatest days of the year. I still remember a a kid writing all of the names down before computers. There’s a sense of anxiety to hear your name called. It’s a day that personally I never take for granted. I hope none of our players do., as well.’’
Illinois (20-12) will enter this year’s tournament a little differently than the last two years when it was the Big Ten Tournament Champion in 2021 and the Big Ten regular-season champion in 2022.
In both of those seasons, Illinois was a top-four seed in its region and expected to make the Sweet 16. But, the Illini came up short with second-round losses to Loyola of Chicago in 2021 and Houston in 2022.
This time around, as the No. 9 seed, Illinois isn’t even expected to win its first-round game, let alone a second-round matchup with top-seeded Kansas, who plays 16th-seeded Howard in the first round.
“There’s nothing to lose, so you need to go have fun and you’ve got to play hard,’’ Underwood said. “There is not pressure on us. We just need to let our hair down, so to speak, and go play like we’re capable.’’
Honestly, just making the tournament this year is an accomplishment considering that Illinois lost all five of its starters and 86.1 percent of its scoring, but that’s not good enough for this team.
“I feel like we’ve got a lot to prove,’’ said Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr., a transfer from Texas Tech. “Even when we got our name called, I think (CBS college basketball analyst) Jay Wright said he had Arkansas over us. So that’s just already a chip we got on our shoulder, just proved to people we belong here.’’
And while Illinois has nine new players on its roster, guys like Shannon and Matt Mayer, a transfer from Baylor, have been a part of teams that have made deep NCAA Tournament runs. And current players like Coleman Hawkins, Luke Goode and R.J. Melendez played roles in last year’s tournament for the Illini.
“Everything counts, down to every minute detail — anything can matter,’’ said Hawkins of his tournament experience. “You just got go out, play hard, play as hard as you can and just be the best version of yourself that night — just focus on that game and not get ahead of yourself.’’
Underwood noted that the NCAA Tournament can change the perception of a season very quickly.
“Was there anybody talking about North Carolina’s season until they played for the championship as an eight seed?’’ he sad. “That’s what the NCAA affords you, is the opportunity.
“We didn’t win a Big Ten championship this year. But, it’s been a season of growth, a season of opportunity and a season of speed bumps — good things, bad things, and yet, there was a lot more good because were in this (NCAA Tournament).’’
The game time for Illinois against Arkansas is set for 3:20 p.m. on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The game can be seen on TBS and heard locally on the Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
