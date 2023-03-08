CHICAGO — In a season of inconsistent basketball, the Illinois Fighting Illini get an opportunity to make amends for a pair of sub-par performances against Penn State in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
The Nittany Lions, who finished the regular season at 19-12 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten, will look for their third straight victory over the Fighting Illini tonight in a second-round matchup at the United Center in Chicago.
“Now, it’s a clean slate,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You are in one or go home, if you don’t play well. We have another opportunity to go out and compete.
Penn State, which is seeded 10th, have a pair of double-digit victories over Illinois thanks in large part to the Nittany Lions shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range (24-of-52).
“They are making 12 a game against us,’’ Underwood said. “They have elite shooters at every spot.’’
But, that’s not all.
Senior Jalen Pickett is averaging 30.5 points and 7.0 assists per game against the Fighting Illini, including a career-high 41 in the Nittany Lions 93-81 victory on Feb. 14 in State College, Pa.
“Pickett plays so well for them. He is matchup problem,’’ said Illinois junior Coleman Hawkins. “We were kind of soft on Pickett early and he got going.
“If we really guard them, we will be at our best. We need to be more aggressive.’’
And Illinois isn’t the only team that Pickett plays well against. The all-Big Ten selection enters the Big Ten Tournament averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
“If (Purdue’s) Zach (Edey) wasn’t the MVP of our league, Pickett would have been,’’ Underwood said. “He has had that kind of a year.
“We have not guarded him very well. They have shot 54 percent, combined, in two games against us. We are a better defensive team than that ... we have a great challenge.’’
Actually, when you listen the Illinois players, they don’t think they have played up to their potential in any game this season.
“We still haven’t played our best basketball,’’ said senior Terrence Shannon Jr., a first-team all-conference selection. “We are still coming together. We still haven’t put together a full 40-minute game, all year. That’s what we are planning to do here in March.’’
That is the main reason that Illinois (20-11 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten) can go from trailing the regular-season conference champion Purdue by 20 points early n the second half to being tied in the final minutes.
“Our starts haven’t been good. And that’s been (a problem) since the beginning of the season against UCLA, Virginia and Texas. All of our starts are bad,’’ Shannon said. “We haven’t played a full 40-minute game against a good team all year.
“If we play the way that we did in the second half (against Purdue) for a full 40 minutes, I don’t think anyone can beat us.’’
But saying it and doing it are two different things.
“You have to play each game independently,’’ Underwood said. “You can’t be overconfident and you can’t be underconfident — you have to show up and play. They have definitely earned our respect.
“We can’t gift them point, we have to make them earn it.’’
That is something that Penn State has done this season, as Illinois has only scored 10 fast-break points in the two meetings.
“They don’t give you anything in transition,’’ Underwood said. “You don’t get easy baskets. They stay right in front of you.
“What you see is what you are going to get.’’
Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps entered the concussion protocol on Monday and his status for tonight’s game is unknown, but Underwood said that he would travel with the team to Chicago.
Tonight’s contest tips off at 5:30 p.m. It can be seen on the Big Ten Network and heard locally on the Illini Sports Network including Danville stations, WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
The winner will advance into the quarterfinals against the second-seeded Northwestern Wildcats. That game will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
