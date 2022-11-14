CHAMPAIGN — Illinois redshirt sophomore Dain Dainja has made the most of his first two games with the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Dainja, who spent all last season as a practice player going against All-American Kofi Cockburn, has seemingly filled the big man’s shoes quite well for the Fighting Illini.
The 6-foot-9 forward had his second consecutive double-double game with a team-high 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds the No. 23-ranked Fighting Illini defeated the Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos 86-48 before 15,331 at the State Farm Center.
“I definitely learned a lot from him, but I work hard,” said Dainja of experience last year going as Cockburn. “I’ve been working hard all whole life. This is starting to pay off.”
Dainja was also a big part of the Illinois defensive effort with five blocked shots, as the Illini (2-0) forced the Kangaroos (0-3) into 24 turnovers lead to 28 points for the Fighting Illini.
“That’s my job. I try to do whatever it takes to win,’’ Dainja added. “Defense is what changed the game for us tonight.’’
Freshman guard Jayden Epps, who came off the bench with 13 points, echoed that message.
“My job is to bring energy on defense,’’ he said. “Our defense led to our offense offense tonight. It got us all going.’’
The Illini (2-0 overall) made just 1-of-18 shots in the first eight minutes of the contest, allowing the Kangaroos to take a 9-6 lead.
But things quickly changed as Illinois went on a 30-17 run, including holding Kansas City to just 10 points in the final nine minutes of the first half. The Kangaroos, who shot just 31.3 percent, missed 10 of their final 11 shots in the first half.
“Back to the defense, back to just playing together,” Epps said. “I feel like when we move the ball, play defense, when we play together, we’re just a great team.”
Much like the Illinois team that was honored before the contest.
The 2021-22 Fighting Illini were presented with their Big Ten Championship rings in a pregame ceremony which included the raising of the championship banner for being the 2022 Big Ten regular season champions. Former players Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams returned to Champaign for the ceremony.
“What a night. Most people know, or at least the guys in our locker room or around me know, that I coach with passion and I coach with emotion. Tonight was one of those nights,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It was a pretty cool evening. To raise a banner and have those guys care enough to fly 13 hours (Trent Frazier), or Alfonso Plummer to be here just one year, and come back a night after playing in Mexico City, or Kofi getting ready to go to Japan.
“For those guys to be here, for that to be their priority, it’s why I do it. It’s why we do this.’’
Even the new Illinois players like Epps recognized the dedication by those players.
“It meant a lot. That is something I want to do here,’’ he said. “Those guys were all about winning. I just want to model my game and my life after them.’’
Shemarri Allen led the Kangaroos with 20 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 19 shooting.
Joining Dainja and Epps in double figures for Illinois was forward Terrence Shannon Jr. with 14 points and freshman Skyy Clark finished with 10.
Illinois was in action late Monday night against Monmouth. To see the results of that game, go to www.commercial-news.com for details.
