DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team is one that believes in the next man up.
One of the many examples of that was Wednesday's game against Spoon River College, where nine players saw at least 10 minutes as the Jaguars would battle to a 71-57 win over the Snappers.
"It was definitely a team victory," DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. "We had our veteran guys like Stephen (Atkinson) and Kendall (Taylor) who was solid for us, but we had some freshmen that came in that don't play all the time and they were ready for the moment and helped get this win today."
Some young players that made an impact in the game were Jameer Ajibade and Terrence Ringo. Ajibade played 19 minutes and Ringo played 17 and they combined for 14 points and 14 rebounds.
"The guy I talked about a lot was Jameer. They were kicking our butts on the glass and got six rebounds for us," Gouard said. "He boxed out well and did a good job for us. Ringo had 10 points and eight rebounds, do those guys off the bench had 14 rebounds. While Ringo had the points, it was the rebounds that were more important and it made us tougher."
"Our team, we don't trip about starters and the bench," Dameriz Merriweather said. "You come in and be efficient with your minutes. You come in and do what you have to do. Jameer is a big factor, but he's always ready and always observing the court and you see that. You see hard work and dedication."
The first half was back and forth with the Snappers taking a five-point lead at one point, but the Jaguars went on to have a 34-33 halftime lead.
"We start a little rough, but it all about coming together and figuring out what is wrong and trying to fix it," Merriweather said. "Moving the ball around and finding the right spots and being more effiecient. One we started getting into our motion, everything got better."
"We made a lot of mistakes. We allowed a lot of offensive boards, but we were able to weather the storm," Taylor said. "Jameer and Ringo stepped up and the normal guys provided what was needed and we got the win. It's a joy playing with them and seeing them be successful. They may not play a lot every day but games like this are when they are needed and it is a joy playing with those guys."
In the second half, the constant changing by the Jaguars finally slowed down the Snappers as DACC took over for good with 7 minutes, 54 seconds on a Ringo basket and never looked back.
Taylor ended up wit a game-high 16 points, while Atkinson had 15 points, Merriweather had 12 points and Ramalle Arnold had eight points with six rebounds.
Devontre Chaney had 15 poins with seven rebounds for the Snappers, while Geovonni Floyd had 11 points an eighre bounds and Dwain Nash had 11 points.
"They have 15 wins on the season and they beat South Suburban this season, so they have beaten some good teams," Gouard said. "This is a tough team and a 14-point margin does not tell you how this game really went. It was a tough game and we pulled away in the last minutes. Spoon River is a tough team and I am pretty sure they are going to be ready when we go to their place"
The Jaguars are 14-5 and have won five out of the last six games as they continue a tough slate in the Mid-West Athletic Conference.
"That is how the conference is. Most of the teams have good coaches and it comes down to executing plays and that is what this league comes down to," Gouard said.
The Jaguars hit the road on Saturday to play Lincoln Land in another MWAC matchup.
It's going to be another tough game. They are 3-1 in conference, so it will be another tough game possession by possession and we have to be smart and we have to stick with the game plan," Gouard said.
"We don't worry about what the next team has, we worry about practice and how we are going to execute out game plan against the opposing team," Merriweather said. "We don't play them, they play us. If a practice is bad before a game, the play may be bad on game day, but if we had good practices like we've had this week, it shows."
In the women's basketball game on Wednesday, the Lady Jaguars beat the Snappers 68-63 for their second straight win.
Alexus Mobley had 22 points with eight rebounds, while Brianna Hamilton had 15 points and six rebounds, Rylee Dowers had 14 points and six assists and Candela Nevares had 11 points.
The Lady Jaguars are 11-7 and will also play Spoon River on Saturday.
