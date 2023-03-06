DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team had game to play in a strong Mid-West Athletic Conference season on Saturday.
And the Jaguars jumped over that final hurdle with a 75-57 win over Lincoln Land Community College at Mary Miller Gym.
With it being sophomore day for the Jaguars, team standouts from the bench like Dameriz Merriweather and Stephen Atkinson were in the starting lineup.
Atkinson made the most of that with 22 points and seven rebounds for DACC, while Merriweather had eight points and four rebounds.
Ramalle Arnold had 16 points, while Kendall Taylor had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, Tyshay Epps had nine points with four assists, Lewis Richards had six points and Yacouba Traore added four points.
With the win, the Jaguars are 22-4 and end the M-WAC slate with an 11-1 record. They are rated fourth in the last NJCAA Division II poll of the season and have won their last nine games in a row.
With the momentum, the Jaguars await their first opponents in the Region 24 Tournament in Champaign. The tournament starts on Wednesday with Illinois Central playing Rend Lake at 3 p.m. and Lincoln Land will play Parkland at 7:30 p.m.
DACC has a bye in the quarterfinals and will play either Spoon River Community College or John Wood at 1 p.m. If the Jaguars win, they will play in the title game on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The DACC women's team also ended the regular season with a win, beating Lincoln Land 77-70 on Saturday.
Alexus Mobley had 34 points with four rebounds and three steals for the Lady Jaguars, while Nevaeh Reaves had 11 points with five steals and four assists, Brianna Hamilton had 10 points and five rebounds, Rylee Dowers and Candela Nevares each had six points and Tannah Ceader and Sahara Kubwalo each had four points.
The Lady Jaguars end the regular season at 16-9 and will play John Wood Community College to start the Region 24 Tournament on Wednesday.
